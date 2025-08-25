THE MAYOR Lands Agency of Record Win for Super Star Car Wash

Fresh off winning Ad Age’s Small Agency of the Year Gold – Southeast, creative agency THE MAYOR is continuing its momentum with a new business win: a full agency of record partnership with Super Star Car Wash. The Nashville-based shop, known for bold ideas and culture-making work, was selected by the fast-growing brand to help define its next chapter through strategic, high-impact creative.



Super Star Car Wash, the growing express car wash brand with over 100 locations across the Southwest, chose to partner with THE MAYOR at a pivotal moment as the brand looks to disrupt a category long overdue for reinvention and support an aggressive growth trajectory.



With a bold ambition to scale both market presence and membership, Super Star Car Wash tapped THE MAYOR to bring a fresh, campaign-forward lens to its new brand platform and translate it into work that sticks. The scope includes digital, social, CRM and out-of-home campaigns, all designed to increase brand awareness, fuel customer acquisition, and drive momentum around new store openings.



The brand selected THE MAYOR for their deep category expertise and indie approach to agency relationships, nimble model, and proven track record with high-impact food and retail brands, including work behind Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich and Pizza Hut’s brand overhaul.



“Super Star Car Wash is a brand that wants to push category norms and that’s exactly the kind of thing we love to hear,” said Tom Hamling, founder and CCO at THE MAYOR. “We’re thrilled to help them shape what’s next.”



Initial work is already in progress and is slated to launch in the second half of 2025.

