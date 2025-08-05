senckađ
Famous Footwear Leans Into Value and Viral Moves for Back to School

05/08/2025
Campaign from THE MAYOR celebrates back to school with TikTok-ready ‘Famous Shake’ routine

Famous Footwear is on a mission to help everyone feel famous in their own shoes. And there’s no time like back to school to show off new kicks. Focusing on value for this season based on the current economy, Famous once again partnered with its creative AOR THE MAYOR to create a new campaign focused on its ‘buy one, get one half off’ offer.

The hero spot titled ‘Handshake’ emphasises the charm and excitement of back to school for kids, while bringing new energy through an on-trend, TikTok-ready ‘Famous Shake’ routine featuring twins. The shoes (and their fancy footwork) are the stars of the show, and are quite helpful in deciphering who’s who, while highlighting individuality through style. The campaign also features a social component, where the twins teach audiences how to do the ‘Famous Shake’, which was filmed in the Famous Footwear store in NYC.

‘Handshake’ is currently running as :30s and :15s spots across TV and social. This is THE MAYOR’s third seasonal effort and second back to school campaign in partnership with Famous Footwear, following the award of the business in spring of 2024.


Credits
Add my Credit
