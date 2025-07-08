TBWA\India Appoints Abhishek Chaturvedi as Head of North Operations

​TBWA\India has announced the appointment of Abhishek Chaturvedi as executive vice president and branch head – Gurgaon. In his new role, Abhishek will be responsible for leading the creative, strategic and operational direction of the Gurgaon office, aligning talent, ideas and culture with clear commercial goals. He will report into Namrata Nandan, chief business officer, TBWA\ India.

Abhishek brings over two decades of experience across creative and digital, with a knack for connecting human insight with business impact. His appointment reflects TBWA\’s philosophy that disruption is not just a creative positioning but a way of building culture, talent and leadership. By appointing a seasoned strategist as business head, the agency has reinforced its commitment to embodying disruptive thinking at every level; from how it shapes brands to how it shapes its own teams.

Abhishek has held leadership roles at Digitas India, McCann and Ogilvy, where he led market-moving campaigns in the FMCG, consumer electronics and auto sectors. Notable mentions include Voltas’ pop culture icon ‘Murthy’, Saffola and Zomato, among others. His last stint was at Edelman India as head of strategy and SVP.

“We are delighted to have Abhishek join us as the head of our north operations. He brings with him not just a sharp strategic mind and a rich background in brand building, but also a deep understanding of how to connect data-led insights with meaningful storytelling. As we look to accelerate our momentum in Gurgaon, I believe his presence will help unlock new possibilities for both our clients and our teams. Just as importantly, Abhishek’s ability to inspire people and foster a strong cultural vision will be key in shaping a high-performing, future-ready office,” said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\ India.

Speaking on his new appointment, Abhishek said, “TBWA\ pairs worldwide disruption muscle with a start-up hunger. My early focus is simple - fuel our people with clear purpose and clear data, then let them punch above their weight for every client.”

Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in marketing and an academic background in psychology. His hobbies include tending to his vegetable plot on the outskirts of Gurgaon, long drives, and reading books on inner journeys.

