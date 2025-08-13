JSW Paints Brings Beauty to Life Through Emotion and Colour

This Independence Day, JSW Paints , India’s thoughtful, environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$ 23 billion JSW Group released a heartfelt new film that goes beyond how we see the Indian flag, inviting viewers to experience its beauty through emotion, memory and touch.

Conceptualised by TBWA India, the film captures a tender father son moment set on the terrace of a modest home. As the national flag is raised on TV, the son using JSW Aquaglo creates a hand-painted tricolour filled with textured storytelling. Each colour becomes a tribute: to those who won us freedom, those who preserve our unity and those who work the land. The film closes with a powerful thought, “Khoobsurti, jo dil ki aankhon se bhi dekhi ja sake.”

The campaign has been launched across digital platforms, further amplifying JSW Paints’ core belief of Think Beautiful by highlighting the emotional depth that colour and creativity can bring to everyday life.

Ashish Rai, CEO, JSW Paints, commented, “Our Independence Day film this year is about evoking emotion through art. It’s a reminder that beauty isn’t always what you see, sometimes it’s what you feel. This story captures the essence of what JSW Paints stands for: thoughtfulness, inclusivity and creating work that touches the heart.”

​Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, "At TBWA\India, we believe in ideas that challenge convention and connect deeply. With JSW Paints, we've consistently explored what 'Think Beautiful' means beyond the surface. This Independence Day, our film attempts to convert an abstract idea like beauty into something deeply felt – quite literally. Casting a blind protagonist wasn't just a creative choice, it was a commitment to truth. And the result is a piece that resonates emotionally, while staying true to JSW Paints’ brand values."

​Russell Barrett, CCO, TBWA\India remarked, "Sometimes, the most powerful visuals don’t come from what’s seen – but from what’s felt. In this film, we wanted to challenge the very idea of how beauty is perceived. That meant casting not an actor playing blind, but a man who truly sees the world differently. His performance doesn’t just subvert the clichés we’ve grown used to – it humanises them. This isn’t just a film. It’s our way of showing that ‘Think Beautiful’ can live in the most unexpected moments.

