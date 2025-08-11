senckađ
Hires, Wins & Business
TBWA\India Appoints Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer

11/08/2025
With 28 years of experience across global brands, entrepreneurial ventures, and strategic leadership, Anirban joins to drive TBWA\India’s disruptive brand strategies, reporting to CEO Govind Pandey

TBWA\India has tapped Anirban Mozumdar as its chief strategy officer. Anirban brings with him nearly three decades of expertise in branding, advertising and communications, further strengthening the agency’s reputation for delivering disruptive brand strategies and experiences. He will report into Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\ India.

Anirban's 28-year career spans diverse roles - account management, strategic leadership, and entrepreneurship. At Leo, he spearheaded P&G brands, notably amplifying Tide's 'Surprising Whiteness' across ASEAN. As an entrepreneur, he collaborated with HCLTech and Intuit globally. He also transformed chlorophyll into a full-service consultancy. Most recently, as Havas India's chief strategy officer, he led brand strategy for major clients like Reckitt and Burger King. Inherently aligned with TBWA\’s disruptive spirit, Anirban brings a sharp, future-facing lens to brand strategy, helping businesses lead with purpose and clarity.

“Anirban has built brands across categories ranging from consumer electronics and FMCG to industrial products. His diverse experience spanning regional roles for P&G, entrepreneurial brand consulting leadership at chlorophyll, and work across B2C, B2B and D2C sectors, gives him a unique ability to blend data‑driven insight with creative thinking. I’m thrilled to welcome Anirban as our Chief Strategy Officer. His strategic acumen will help TBWA\India push boundaries and deliver disruptive, results-driven work for our clients,” said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\ India.

Speaking on his new role, Anirban said, “To be at The Disruption™ Company at this time when disruption is rife, truly feels like being at the right place at the right time. I am looking forward to building business through brand and purpose, deepen our relationships and bring my recent experience on technology brands and brand consulting to build reputation through results.”

Beyond work, Anirban is a closet poet and an amateur crooner. He loves etymology, language and starts each morning with Wordle.

