Nissan India Lights Up Dark with Magnite Kuro Edition

Nissan India has brought ‘The Boldest Black’ to life, in a striking campaign conceptualised by Nissan United, the team that combines the creative and media expertise of TBWA\India and OMD India. The campaign captures the spirit of the Magnite Kuro Edition, a sleek, blacked-out reinvention of the much-loved SUV. Launched earlier this month, the Kuro Edition builds on the Magnite’s 2020 legacy of strong value with a distinctive all-black aesthetic and bold design accents.

Breaking away from the convention of framing black editions solely around style or performance, Nissan’s approach was shaped by a deeper idea. The campaign celebrates the notion that black isn’t just a colour, it’s a statement that defines identity. This aligned seamlessly with Nissan’s ‘Defy Ordinary’ philosophy, reinforcing its commitment to bold, distinctive expressions of design. Chosen for self-expression rather than external approval, black stands as a symbol of confidence and power.

The film shot in Hanle, Ladakh, one of India’s darkest locations, highlights the contrast between Kuro’s deep-black silhouette and the starry night sky. Among its most striking moments is its Signature Black LED headlamps with Lightsaber Turn Indicators, a feature that enhances its commanding road presence.

Talking about the campaign, Mohan Wilson, director marketing and corporate strategy, Nissan, said, “The Magnite Kuro isn’t just a new edition in the market. It’s a statement embodying our brand philosophy to “Defy Ordinary” in terms of bold design expression combined with strong product substance with best-in-class safety with GNCAP 5-star rating. So, we asked ourselves: where does something this bold belong to do justice? The answer was clear, the darkest and one of the most magical places in India. That idea paved the way, from the visuals to the voice of the campaign which brought us as a team together to curate this campaign.”

"Disruption happens when you Defy Ordinary. The launch campaign of Kuro gave us the chance to do exactly that! We found the darkest place in India and turned it into a stage - not just to show the car, but also to let its silhouette convey a statement. Every detail in the campaign reflects that - bold, minimal, yet disruptive," added Abhishek Chaturvedi, EVP TBWA\ & MD Nissan United.

Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, said, “The Kuro is a statement of identity – embodying confidence, individuality, and a bold design philosophy, and we wanted its launch to reflect the same. With a high-decibel environment that is as distinctive as the car itself, we're pleased to have brought it to life through precision media choices and contextually powerful placements. This is how we create what’s next – by combining creativity, media intelligence, and cultural context to deliver brand moments that resonate.”

With a multi-platform strategy, the campaign is reaching diverse audiences through social media, YouTube, regional media, print, outdoor, and cinema.

