Bandhan Mutual Fund's 25th Anniversary Animation Celebrates Savers and Investors

Bandhan AMC Limited, one of the leading asset management companies in the country is celebrating 25 years in the Indian mutual fund industry, marking a legacy built on trust, innovation and unwavering commitment to helping savers become investors. To mark this milestone with its investors and partners, they launched ‘Raju Bhaiya Ki Kahani,’ a nostalgic, music-led film.



​TBWA\India's film, through a heartfelt jingle and animation, beautifully tells Raju's relatable financial journey. It's a poignant story, evolving from a teenager's first savings to an adult's consistent investing for their dreams. The film powerfully conveys the timeless message: persistence and patience in investing through challenges, lead to significant future growth.

"As we mark 25 years, we are proud of our role in helping millions transition from savers to investors," said Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC. "From ANZ Grindlays to Bandhan AMC, each milestone underscores our commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and investor-centricity. We are deeply grateful to all stakeholders for their enduring trust and support and remain focused on empowering investors and redefining what's possible."

Talking about the partnership, Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India, said, “Brand milestone campaigns often end up as inward-looking celebrations. We wanted to break that mould. As 'The Disruption® Company,' we embody a mindset of creation over destruction, and our goal was to speak to the nation's living room, not just the boardroom, celebrating the deep cultural transformation Bandhan Mutual Fund has driven from saving to investing. This campaign is a tribute to every ‘Raju Bhaiya’ who once hesitated but eventually believed. We’re grateful to have partnered with Bandhan Mutual Fund as their creative agency. And proud to have brought this milestone to life in a way that celebrates not just a brand, but a movement.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Russell Barrett, CCEO, TBWA\India said, “We aimed to avoid the trap of creating just another self-congratulatory ad or case film for a 25-year-old brand. We created an immersive experience chronicling the 25-year journey of Indian investors, starting with print and culminating in a film. The familiar 'Gullak' (piggy bank) served as our entry point, reimagined as the genesis of an investing habit, seamlessly transitioning from print to an AR experience and an emotional digital film, transforming a simple ad into a Bandhan Mutual Fund brand experience "



The film is available on digital channels and was further promoted through print advertisements in the Times of India and Economic Times. These ads encouraged viewers to watch the film by scanning a QR code prominently displayed on the ‘Gullak’ (Piggy Bank).

