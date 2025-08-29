Swiss Medical Brings Life’s Turning Point to Screen in 'Welcome to Adulthood'

​argentinacine, La América and health insurance provider Swiss Medical present 'Welcome to Adulthood', directed by Justo Dell Acqua. Welcome to Adulthood reflects on what is left behind and what lies ahead when entering a new stage of life. The spot shows a shy young man crossing a turnstile marking the passage from adolescence to adulthood— a difficult moment.

The commercial introduces Swiss Medical’s Plan S, 'a plan with the best coverage, paying less per month and only an extra when you actually use it,' as the ad highlights.