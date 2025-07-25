senckađ
Syngenta Humanises Farming’s Toughest Battles

25/07/2025
The campaign, created with Vendaval and argentinacine, seeks to humanise agricultural work by highlighting the real challenges involved in crop production

Vendaval and argentinacine present ‘Pests’, directed by Martín Romanella for Syngenta.

The campaign seeks to humanise agricultural work by highlighting the real challenges involved in crop production.

Vendaval, the agency founded by Lucho Sánchez Zinny and Carmelo Maselli, together with argentinacine, presents 'Pests', a campaign composed of three spots based on real stories, directed by Martín Romanella. The objective is to showcase how Syngenta supports rural producers in overcoming their challenges through its solutions and technologies, using a realistic and human-centered approach—one that departs from the stereotypes often seen in the industry.

The agency conducted an in-depth research process, interviewing rural producers across the country to identify authentic problems and challenges. These testimonies served as the foundation for the narratives developed in each spot.

“We were convinced that we could speak from a different place. We asked ourselves how to deliver a single message that would be both effective and authentic—one that reflects what is really happening in the countryside while also resonating with people living in the city. The answer was to place the true protagonist—the producer—at the center of the narrative,” said Nicolás Gennaro, marketing director for Crop Protection Latam at Syngenta.

“It is often assumed that agricultural challenges are solely related to climate and nature: floods, droughts, pests, and so on. However, rural producers also face deeply human challenges: uncertainty, pessimism, doubt, anxiety.

Nature and context are the visible obstacles, but within each producer there are less evident struggles. What we aim to show with this campaign is that when Syngenta innovates, it also helps address those human challenges—ones the agricultural industry rarely talks about,” added Alejandro Blanc, creative VP at Vendaval Agency.

“We created a campaign that marks the beginning of a new era in agricultural communication—one that moves away from fragmented narratives (product-based or corporate messaging) to speak with a single voice and share who we are and how we do what we do. Communicating differently means daring to genuinely connect—through situations and emotions that affect us all,” concluded Celina Peper, head of corporate communications Latam at Syngenta.

