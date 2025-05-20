PedidosYa Turns Dinner Drama into Comedy Gold

Inspired by classic film scenes, reimagined with a touch of humour, the commercials directed by Rafa López Saubidet show that the platform is the best solution for lunch or dinner.

“This campaign very effectively conveys our value proposition, fostering closeness, memorability, and addressing a daily issue from a creative and emotional perspective. It also meets our main objective: to show that using PedidosYa is much simpler than facing those small daily battles,” said Cintia Skako, brand director of PedidosYa.

​Ramiro Rodríguez Cohen and Christian Rosli, CCO and ECD of Gut respectively, spoke about the campaign and stated, “We wanted the campaign to reflect those little frustrations we all experience when deciding what to eat. Exaggerate them with humour because, for drama, there’s only one question: ‘What are we eating today?’ and honestly, we prefer to order.”

