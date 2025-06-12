Superprime Films Launches Paris Office

Michelle Ross and Rebecca Skinner

​Superprime Films celebrates official launch of Superprime Paris. This marks a major step in the company’s continued international expansion into a market that has long been creatively and strategically important to Superprime and its directors.



Over the years, Superprime has created standout films across the region for brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Perrier, Cartier, Hennessy, Dior, and Lancôme. France has proven to be a place where bold, creative ideas thrive - and establishing a formal presence here is a natural evolution of Superprime’s desire to deepen long-standing relationships and continue to build new ones.



Superprime Paris will be supported by La Pac managing director and executive producer Jérôme Denis. La Pac has been a long time collaborator working closely with Superprime over the years on a number of projects. Jérôme’ deep ties to the region, shared creative values and strong relationship with Superprime’s directors make this a seamless collaboration.



“We have always admired the French market for its creative excellence and dedication to the craft of filmmaking,” said Superprime founders Michelle Ross and Rebecca Skinner.

“Over many years, Superprime and La Pac have developed a rich partnership marked by iconic campaigns, especially for some of the most prestigious brands and luxury houses in France. As Rebecca and Michelle, along with their exclusive roster of talents, begin their own journey in France, La Pac and its teams will be tasked with supporting the growth of Superprime and strengthening the positions of its directors. Ici c’est Paris!” adds La Pac managing director and executive producer Jérôme Denis.



The Paris office will represent renowned directors including Sean Baker, Damien Chazelle, Jon M. Chu, Loren Denis, David LaChapelle, Yorgos Lanthimos, Kiku Ohe, Philippa Price, Josh Safdie, Martin Scorsese, Rodrigo Valdes, and Chloé Zhao - for commercial productions in the French market. Superprime Paris officially begins operations this June, just ahead of the Cannes Lions.

