Josh Safdie Signs with Superprime Films for Commercial Representation

​Superprime Films has welcomed filmmaker Josh Safdie to its roster for commercial and branded representation globally. This marks Safdie’s first signing to a commercial production company.

Josh Safdie has become a defining voice in contemporary cinema. The Safdie brothers have carved out a fiercely original lane, telling stories with raw energy and emotional urgency—garnering widespread critical acclaim with films such as ‘Heaven Knows What’ (2015), ‘Good Time’ (2017), and ‘Uncut Gems’ (2019). The latter, starring Adam Sandler, won Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards and New York Film Critics Circle. The brothers also received the National Board of Review’s award for Best Original Screenplay.

Raised between Queens and Manhattan, Josh’s work draws heavily on the city's texture and rhythms. His films are often inspired more by lived experience than by cinematic reference. Across his body of work, Josh has remained hands-on — directing, writing, producing, editing, and acting — and has developed a signature approach defined by spontaneity, viscerality, intuition, and a fascination with the emotional lives of those who walk their own paths.

Josh is currently in post-production on 'Marty Supreme', a new A24 feature he directed and co-wrote about a ping pong hustler who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, with supporting performances from Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Penn Jillette and Fran Drescher. The film is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

Superprime co-founder Rebecca Skinner shared, “We’ve admired Josh’s work for years, and we are honored to finally work with him in the branded space. With his dedication and hands-on approach to everything he does, Josh brings a level of intention that will elevate any campaign.”

Josh joins a celebrated lineup of filmmakers at Superprime, including Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos, Chloé Zhao, and Sean Baker.

