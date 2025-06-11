Amica Insurance Commits to Customers in 'Go Together' Campaign

In a world where we’re all juggling professional and personal responsibilities and the pressure to always be ‘on,’ Amica Insurance’s newest brand campaign, Go Together, is a bracing reminder to pause and reconnect with what matters. It highlights the brand’s commitment to protecting the things that matter most to its customers.



Developed in partnership with Mother New York, Amica’s creative agency of record, the new campaign is the second expansion of Amica’s platform, 'Empathy Is Our Best Policy.'



The 60-second hero film, directed by Diego Contreras of Superprime, tells the story of an architect and father struggling to navigate the pressures of work and find balance in his life. Like many of us, he shoulders the burdens alone until a storm forces him to pause, leading to a shift in his perspective on what truly matters. He then allows others in, and his family becomes central in this new approach to life together.

“This new campaign once again showcases the power of empathy, while simultaneously highlighting the advantages of partnering with Amica, a mutual insurer,” said Tory Pachis, executive vice president and chief growth and marketing officer at Amica. “We’re built to serve our customers when they need us most, and we prioritise their needs.”

The campaign's three 30-second product films – one of which debuted during the NBA Finals on ABC – dive deeper into this family’s story, allowing Amica to point to a truth borrowed from a familiar proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” As a customer-owned insurance company, Amica’s rich understanding of what motivates its policyholders drives the brand to go above and beyond to protect them.



“It’s easy for life to become a solo pursuit, and the busier we get, the more we find ourselves taking on alone,” said Oriel Davis-Lyons, chief creative officer, Mother New York. “But sometimes, we need a reminder that life, with all its joys and burdens, is better together. This campaign is a continuation of the work we’ve been doing with the Amica team to bring to light the empathy at the heart of the company. When you have a brand built around strong values and a marketing team committed to telling powerful human stories, it’s fertile ground for great work."

