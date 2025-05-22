senckađ
Dick’s Sporting Goods' VRST Redefines Menswear with Swagger and a Wink

22/05/2025
​Superprime Films and Rodrigo Valdes’ latest campaign for Dick’s Sporting Goods is a stylish tribute to guy-isms, blending humour, heart, and really good pants

Superprime Films shares director Rodrigo Valdes’ latest campaign for Dick’s Sporting Goods’ VRST — a tribute to the wonderfully weird world of men and the great clothes they wear while navigating it.

Created in partnership with Opinionated, the campaign reintroduces menswear with a wink. VRST is premium athleisure built for all menkinds — whether you’re perfecting your lawn or working on your golf game.

Valdes brings his signature mix of style and humour to the spot, delivering a piece that’s part music video, part love letter to guy-isms. An original rap track sets the rhythm while the camera moves with smooth bravado, gliding, and locking in on the details that make both the characters and the clothes shine.

Every scene balances the ridiculous and the real. There are no caricatures here — just guys being unapologetically themselves, with a bit of extra flair and really good pants. Their lives aren’t necessarily cool — but their passion makes it feel cool. It’s that low-key confidence, not flash, that gives the campaign its swagger.

Credits
