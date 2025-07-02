Studio RM Appoints Susan Pratchett as Interim CEO

​Studio RM, the post-production studio renowned for its distinctive approach to colour and retouching, has appointed Susan Pratchett as Interim CEO, effective immediately.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Studio RM as it continues to evolve in response to a dynamic creative landscape. Susan joins the business at a pivotal moment, providing experienced leadership and strategic continuity while the search for a new full-time managing director is underway. She will work across Studio RM’s global locations in London, Paris, and New York.

Susan brings a wealth of experience from leading creative agencies through periods of transformation and growth including Virtue (VICE Media Group), Spring Studios and earlier experience at Droga5 New York and Grey London.

Studio RM founder Robert Moore said, “We’re excited to have Susan join us as Studio RM looks towards the future. Her experience has consistently centred on aligning studios with the changing needs of the industry and their clients—ensuring relevance, resilience, and future-focused innovation. At Studio RM, she will focus on strengthening client partnerships, supporting internal talent, and identifying immediate and long-term opportunities to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and creative excellence.”

