senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Studio RM Appoints Susan Pratchett as Interim CEO

02/07/2025
67
Share
Susan Pratchett brings a wealth of experience from leading creative agencies including Virtue (VICE Media Group), Spring Studios, Droga5 New York and Grey London

Studio RM, the post-production studio renowned for its distinctive approach to colour and retouching, has appointed Susan Pratchett as Interim CEO, effective immediately.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Studio RM as it continues to evolve in response to a dynamic creative landscape. Susan joins the business at a pivotal moment, providing experienced leadership and strategic continuity while the search for a new full-time managing director is underway. She will work across Studio RM’s global locations in London, Paris, and New York.

Susan brings a wealth of experience from leading creative agencies through periods of transformation and growth including Virtue (VICE Media Group), Spring Studios and earlier experience at Droga5 New York and Grey London.

Studio RM founder Robert Moore said, “We’re excited to have Susan join us as Studio RM looks towards the future. Her experience has consistently centred on aligning studios with the changing needs of the industry and their clients—ensuring relevance, resilience, and future-focused innovation. At Studio RM, she will focus on strengthening client partnerships, supporting internal talent, and identifying immediate and long-term opportunities to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and creative excellence.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Studio RM
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Studio RM
Maglianic
Magliano
26/06/2025
One & Only
Royal Mirage
19/05/2025
Conform
Proton
14/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1