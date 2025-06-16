Richard E. Grant Encourages You to Make Bold Creative Leaps with Cunard

Luxury cruise line Cunard has launched a distinctive new global brand campaign, introducing the confident new line: ‘Why cruise when you can Cunard’.

Created by Supernova, the7stars’ in-house creative production studio, the campaign launches with a 60-second hero film directed by Christian Larson and invites like-minded travellers to experience Cunard’s iconic blend of style, elegance and uncompromising luxury.

The film features a compelling voiceover from actor Richard E. Grant, whose theatrical flair and distinctive tone epitomise British sophistication. He delivers poetic words by Canadian writer Bianca Sparacino, taken from her work The Strength in Our Scars, setting a reflective and aspirational tone from the outset.

Cinematically shot, with striking black and white visuals, the film follows a powerful female lead who quite literally dives into the world of Cunard. Her journey takes her from the riviera chic of the poolside terrace to the grandeur of the Grand Lobby, and the art deco elegance of the Chart Room cocktail bar – culminating in Cunard’s signature Transatlantic Crossing arriving into New York.

The result is an evocative piece that reframes Cunard not simply as a cruise, but as a statement of intent: for those who dare to break from the crowd and embrace the extraordinary.

Katie McAlister, president at Cunard, said, “Cunard is more than a cruise - it’s a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, celebrate and view the world from a different perspective. As we celebrate our 185th anniversary this year, our luxury heritage and the spirit of what makes a Cunard voyage so special is brought to life with bold storytelling and cinematic beauty in this campaign. We’re incredibly proud of the result and are looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world connect with it.”

Barnaby Girling, executive creative director at Supernova, added, “Cunard deserves to take its place amongst the great luxury brands of the world. There really is nothing else that matches the attention they pay to heightening every facet of ocean travel. We set out to create a campaign to celebrate their iconic status while at the same time expressing a style and sense of liberation reserved exclusively for those who choose ‘To Cunard’.”

The UK campaign launches today, alongside programmes such as ITV drama Shardlake and Channel 4's staple entertainment Celebrity Gogglebox. The AV campaign targets premium audiences via quality drama, live sport and other appointment-to-view programming. It is supported by BVOD, SVOD, press, digital and online video, including Meta cutdowns, running through to 21 September. The campaign will roll out across the US and globally next month.

