Fall into Natural Family Moments with One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel

19/05/2025
NM Productions partners with Kerzner International to capture the spirit of the hotel in Duabi

In January, NM partnered with Kerzner International to produce a shoot in Dubai for the One & Only Royal Mirage. Working from a concept developed by the creative team and directed by James Harvey Kelly, the brief focused on capturing the resort’s relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

With the hotel having such a welcoming feel and a strong sense of family throughout, it made capturing genuine moments feel natural. The atmosphere helped the talent relax into their roles, bringing authenticity and ease to every scene.

Returning to Dubai, a city known well to the team, allowed for the assembly of a highly capable crew of local and international talent. Cinematography was led by DOP Dylan Boestra, who brought vibrant energy to the shoot, constantly on the move to keep pace with the kids and capture both the energy and tranquillity of the resort.

See more work from NM Productions here

