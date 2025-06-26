senckađ
news
Experience 7 Minutes in Magliano Heaven in S/S 2026 Film

26/06/2025
Somesuch director Thomas Hardiman's film takes place on a ferry, 'Maglianic' and follows a selection of eccentric characters navigating their nautical surroundings

For its S/S 2026 collection, Magliano bypasses the usual order of service, trading the traditional catwalk for an invitation to the cinema. ‘Maglianic’, directed by Thomas Hardiman and produced by Somesuch, is a captivating depiction of seven minutes in Magliano heaven.

With original music by Federico Chiari, the unconventional setting of the short perfectly reflects the collection’s theme of a 'sabbatical moment.' Drawing inspiration from temporary living and poetic camping.

Taking place on a ferry in a non-disclosed location, the scene opens with a man clambering out of a scuffed-up double bass case, dressed in a black suit. The camera follows him into the parlour of the ship where two eclectic characters discuss their drinks of choice. One wears velvet trousers, the other sports a brown pinstripe shirt-turned dress, accessorised with fishnet tights. As Jazz music plays in the background, other guests play cards, tune their instruments or sleep on the plush sofas.

At one point, the camera pursues one particularly eye-catching character, ‘The Sparkling Ship Employee’, clad in black, eighties-esc suit trousers paired with a fisherman knit jumper that glistens gold throughout the night.

The alluring evening soon comes to its end as the cast steps out into the morning mist and onto the deck. Showcasing the full collection, with each look fluttering in the wind.

Thomas Hardiman said, "I got the email from Luca (Luca Magliano, Magliano creative director) and jumped, I love Magliano and just wanted to get on the voyage with the team - it's a rare thing when two visions align so perfectl, and I'm just so happy to have been a part of the season's collection and the crazy world of Magliano!"

