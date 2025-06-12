String and Tins 2025 Summer Festival Guide

Alina Miroshnichenko, Senior Producer

This June I'm heading to Sea Sun Salsa in Croatia which will be my third time there. It's the biggest salsa, bachata and kizomba dance festival and the premise is in the name. My favourite thing about this particular festival is that it has three different rooms for Salsa Cubana, Mambo and Salsa Romantica - being able to switch between different genres of music always adds depth and variety to your dancing experience. The highlight will also be a live concert by an iconic cuban band Alexander Abreu y Havana D ́Primera whose songs are a staple in Cuban salsa socials so dancing to their music live will sure be a treat!

Mike Bamford, Founder

I'm off to We Out Here in Dorset this August to hear Giles Peterson’s curated selection of soul, house, jazz and electronica. The festival celebrates UK club culture, and the community that surrounds it. I'm particularly looking forward to the soul vocals of Michael Kiwanuka, 1970s disco heritage of Leo Burgess and Carl Craig's late night Detroit techno... oh and the scallywag antics of Mancunian DJ Luke Una will be a guaranteed highlight.

Eimear Ní Ghuaire, Production Manager

The biggest festival for traditional Irish music is the Willie Clancy Summer School on Ireland’s West Coast, Co. Clare. As a child I always attended the daytime workshops and snuck into sessions in the evenings, sitting beside actor (and fiddle player) Brendan Gleeson in a tiny pub in Quilty one year. It is somewhat of a musical Mecca for trad players around the world and this year I’m hoping to spend some quality time with pints and pals - and some new tunes of course!

Lawrence Kendrick, Director of Engineering

I went to Polygon Live LDN, the largest outdoor 360 degree spatial audio event in the UK. Highlights include a cocooned lattice of dynamic LEDs which react to the music. At one point, the lattice had three audience members up on stage, wearing EEG headsets, detecting brain activity and influencing the lighting live as the music played back, getting a visual of their emotions reacting to the music. Music was played by over 100 speakers on 12.1.4. Different artists approached the space differently, but Max Cooper smashed it with techno and drum and bass wrapping the festival.

Matt Saunders-Davies, Junior Music Supervisor

I’m heading to Truck which this year is an indie-rock fan’s dream. From heavyweights like Kasabian, to the next generation of stars like The Last Dinner Party, CMAT, Hard Life and Sports Team. I’m also buzzing to hear all the new up and comers like Luvcat, Jasmine 4T, and Chloe Slater on their first festival runs. But mainly, I’m looking forward to starting my Saturday in a mosh pit with the Oxford Symphony Orchestra (look it up!).

Esi Jonuzi, Producer

Top of my festival wish list is Waking Life - a festival that beautifully intertwines music, art, and ecological regeneration. Set against the serene backdrop of Portugal’s Alentejo region, this week-long celebration brings together a global community to explore sustainable living and creative expression. Renowned for its eclectic blend of electronic music genres, it’s the perfect setting to see artists like Djrum, Jane Fitz, GiGi FM, and Maayan Nidam.

George Hinson, Studio Technician

I’m off to Lost Village this year in August, I’m especially excited for the fun sounds of Jorg Kuning’s live set, Caribou’s full live set and some big tunes from Four Tet and Joy Orbison as well. Topped off with a steam room on Sunday morning which will be a first for me at a festival!

Kaspar Broyd, Technical Director

I'm heading to Wilderness Festival this year to catch the Huns and Roses playing lots of fun and silly pop edits - backed up by the Sue Veneers dance troupe. Also planning to splash around in a rowing boat, and eat lots of good grub while taking a ‘90s nostalgia trip with Orbital and Basement Jaxx.

Katie Buxton, Producer

This August I will be taking my 69 year old Dad to his first ever concert, the BBC Proms - Soul Revolution night. The Proms have always been something I've wanted to experience for many years, so this is a super special occasion to combine two events. The use of an orchestra and gospel choir in the Royal Albert Hall is going to be incredible. Playing music by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin, this is a really special music event as my dad brought me up listening to soul and motown.

Adam Hare, Sound Designer

I booked a double header with a last minute ticket to LIDO to see Massive Attack, Air and Yasiin Bey in Victoria Park followed by the Lambeth Country Show. Sheep shearing, Johnny Osbourne, Aswad and plant growing competitions are but a few of the attractions. Last year I entered and won a prize for the recycled garden category with my rock garden, a mini ecosystem of plants gathered from around the country!

Ellie Hook, Producer

I have my eye on Wellness in the Wild this year. A festival that blends movement, mindfulness and immersive sound in the heart of the Hampshire countryside. From sunrise yoga and pilates to talks and workshops on holistic wellbeing. What really draws me in are the gong and sound baths held throughout the weekend – deep, meditative sonic experiences to help reset the body and mind!







Read more from String and Tins here.