Strategist Kevin Chesters to Headline ACA’s 'Better Together'

17/06/2025
Kevin Chesters has experience leading strategy at agencies including Wieden+Kennedy London, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy and Dentsu

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) will host renowned strategist and author Kevin Chesters in Sydney on July 10 for an exclusive, member-only event exploring the gang mentality behind great creative cultures.

With more than 30 years’ experience leading strategy at top global agencies — including Wieden+Kennedy London, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy and Dentsu — Kevin is a sought-after speaker and co-author of ‘The Creative Nudge’, a bestselling guide to unlocking everyday creativity.

As part of the event, Better Together, he will explore why people naturally form groups defined by shared values, beliefs, and goals, or ‘gangs’, and what businesses can learn from them.

From fandoms and elite teams to organisations like the Hells Angels or the Salvation Army, he’ll unpack the ten key traits shared by all successful collectives, offering insights for leaders looking to build stronger, more connected teams.

“At a time when culture and connection are more important than ever, Kevin’s perspective on the power of collective identity offers timely and actionable insights for our industry,” said Tony Hale, CEO, ACA.

“Better Together challenges us to think differently about how we build teams, brands, and communities and why shared purpose is at the heart of standout creative work.”

The session will include a Q&A hosted by Clemenger BBDO and is ideal for strategists, mid-to-senior account leads, and their client counterparts looking to drive more cohesive and purposeful work through culture-first thinking.

Event details

  • Better Together: Gang Mentality & Creative Culture
  • 6pm - 8pm, Thursday 10 July 2025
  • Clemenger Group Sydney, Level 2, Pier 8/9/23 Hickson Rd, Millers Point
  • More here.
