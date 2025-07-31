Stereo Creative Expands to Austin

Stereo Creative, the independent agency behind recent work for FIFA Store, Ripple, and Converse, is expanding its US footprint with the launch of a new office in Austin, Texas. This move represents a strategic investment by Stereo in the thriving Austin market, where creativity, technology, and culture intersect. With offices in London, San Francisco, New York, and now Austin, the agency is growing its presence across key US regions while continuing to serve a global client base.

This new outpost will be led by newly appointed managing director Shawn Mackoff, a seasoned advertising executive with over two decades of experience across brand, digital, and CRM strategy. Shawn brings a track record of building iconic campaigns and leading high-performing teams at agencies including Droga5, Deutsch, DDB, and GSD&M, where he is departing as VP, group account director.

"Austin has always been a city with creative depth and cultural edge,” stated Oli Bealby, co-founder, Stereo Creative. “Expanding here felt like a natural move for us, and Shawn brings the right mix of experience and vision to lead this next chapter. We’re thrilled to have him on board."

Throughout his career, Shawn has led major accounts across sectors, including gaming, financial services, tech, healthcare, and fashion, partnering with brands such as Activision, Reebok, Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Southwest Airlines, AT&T, DIRECTV, Walgreens, and Volkswagen. Notably, he served as group account director on Droga5’s Cannes Grand Prix–winning “Decoded Jay-Z with Bing” campaign and led Emmy award-winning Super Bowl work for Ameriquest, while at DDB.

Shawn added, “Stereo not only has a sharp point of view for great culture-driving work, they're also fiercely independent and creatively amplifying brands that you can't live without. That's incredibly compelling and needed now more than ever."