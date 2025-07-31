senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withThe Immortal Awards
Group745

Stereo Creative Expands to Austin

31/07/2025
11
Share
Stereo Creative has appointed Shawn Mackoff as managing director, ATX

Stereo Creative, the independent agency behind recent work for FIFA Store, Ripple, and Converse, is expanding its US footprint with the launch of a new office in Austin, Texas. This move represents a strategic investment by Stereo in the thriving Austin market, where creativity, technology, and culture intersect. With offices in London, San Francisco, New York, and now Austin, the agency is growing its presence across key US regions while continuing to serve a global client base.

This new outpost will be led by newly appointed managing director Shawn Mackoff, a seasoned advertising executive with over two decades of experience across brand, digital, and CRM strategy. Shawn brings a track record of building iconic campaigns and leading high-performing teams at agencies including Droga5, Deutsch, DDB, and GSD&M, where he is departing as VP, group account director.

"Austin has always been a city with creative depth and cultural edge,” stated Oli Bealby, co-founder, Stereo Creative. “Expanding here felt like a natural move for us, and Shawn brings the right mix of experience and vision to lead this next chapter. We’re thrilled to have him on board."

Throughout his career, Shawn has led major accounts across sectors, including gaming, financial services, tech, healthcare, and fashion, partnering with brands such as Activision, Reebok, Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Southwest Airlines, AT&T, DIRECTV, Walgreens, and Volkswagen. Notably, he served as group account director on Droga5’s Cannes Grand Prix–winning “Decoded Jay-Z with Bing” campaign and led Emmy award-winning Super Bowl work for Ameriquest, while at DDB.

Shawn added, “Stereo not only has a sharp point of view for great culture-driving work, they're also fiercely independent and creatively amplifying brands that you can't live without. That's incredibly compelling and needed now more than ever."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Stereo Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Stereo Creative
Make it You
Converse
14/03/2025
Rule Summer - New Form
Converse
14/03/2025
Rule Summer - Baby Queen
Converse
14/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1