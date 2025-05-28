Sofia Amburgey Joins Stereo Creative as Senior Strategist

Sofia Amburgey has been appointed as senior strategist at Stereo Creative, joining the agency’s growing US team.



Established in London in 2007, Stereo Creative’s San Francisco office opened its doors just last year but has already attracted major clients including OpenDoor, Ripple, and OpenTable.



Sofia did not take the standard route into the industry. Instead, she learned her craft by building a fashion brand from the ground up. Finding a love for storytelling and communication was a happy accident. She then sharpened her strategic skills at Deutsch, where she worked with Pizza Hut, Canada Dry, and Snapple, amongst others.



Sofia’s self-starting attitude and major client experience make her the perfect cultural fit for Stereo, a fiercely independent agency that helps brands of all sizes tell more interesting and resonant stories.



Surrounded by friends in bands and friends with brands, the DIY route was a natural choice for Sofia. But it was working with blue-chip brands that taught her the need for bold, highly differentiated propositions and brand voices. Now, she brings that rare blend of underground grit and big-brand polish to Stereo’s growing roster of culturally ambitious clients.



