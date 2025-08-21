To launch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City collection, Stereo Creative partnered with FIFA Store to create Welcome to Our Block—a vibrant campaign film celebrating all 16 host cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Told through the eyes of locals, it blended original footage with iconic FIFA archive clips to capture football’s presence beyond the pitch—in street corners, porches, parks, and more. It served as a city-by-city mixtape of community spirit and local pride, anchoring a cultural countdown to the World Cup. Launched globally across film, stills, and social channels

