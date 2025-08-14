senckađ
State Bank of India Honours Blind Cricket Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy

14/08/2025
Created by FCB Kinnect, the campaign honours the Arjuna Awardee and five-time World Cup-winning captain, capturing his journey as a symbol of courage, leadership, and the power of freeing the mind

This Independence Day, SBI has released a powerful film, ‘Think Free – Soch Ko Kariye Azaad’, honouring a remarkable Indian whose life is the definition of courage, leadership, and inspiration — Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy. The campaign has been brought to life by FCB Kinnect, from ideation to execution, capturing the spirit of freedom as the courage to think beyond boundaries.

The film celebrates the extraordinary journey of Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, SBI officer, Arjuna Awardee, and captain who led India’s Blind Cricket Team to five World Cup victories. From being told his vision was limited to proving it limitless, his story is a powerful reminder that true freedom begins with freeing our thoughts.

