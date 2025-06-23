FCB Kinnect’s ‘Cannes You Be a Juror?’ Replicates Cannes Lion Judging Experience

In a move that redefines how agencies approach creative learning, FCB Kinnect has launched ‘Cannes You Be a Juror?’ an internal mock jury experience designed to immerse teams in the rigor, nuance, and debate of the Cannes Lions jury room.



From interns and execs to creatives, strategists, and account managers, Kinnectors across the agency have stepped into the shoes of international jurors, reviewing real shortlisted work from Cannes Lions 2025, debating its merit, and awarding metals across categories, before the actual results are revealed. The initiative spans nine distinct jury panels, each led by a designated jury president and aligned to a specific Lion, from Digital Craft to Titanium Lions.



What makes this experience truly unique is its access to Love The Work, Cannes’ official archive, allowing participants to view, evaluate, and discuss world-class shortlists, and subsequently will compare their decisions with the official Cannes outcomes.

‘Cannes You Be a Juror?’ is more than an internal engagement exercise, it’s a cultural intervention, one that reflects FCB Kinnect’s ongoing commitment to raising the bar of creative excellence.



By simulating the high-pressure, opinion-driven environment of an awards jury, the program encourages Kinnectors to think critically, debate passionately, and align on what truly makes work worthy of the world stage.



This initiative goes beyond celebrating great campaigns; it internalizes the process of identifying them, shaping sharper thinkers and more creatively ambitious teams.



Through this thoughtfully structured program, teams benchmark their instincts, sharpen their judgment, and develop a global perspective, all reinforcing FCB Kinnect’s dedication to thinking beyond the brief.

​Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect added, “As the lines between idea, craft, and impact grow ever sharper, we’re ensuring that our Kinnectors don’t just admire great work, they understand it, dissect it, and use it to fuel even bigger creative leaps. That’s what will help us deliver the absolute best work for our clients and invariably help us keep our winning streak here at Cannes”



​Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect expressed, “’Cannes You Be a Juror?’ is more than a creative exercise, it’s a mirror. It shows us our own biases, opens up debate, and sharpens our instincts. It opens discourse. It shows our teams just how hard it is to win, so they can truly appreciate the craft behind the metal. Because if we want to raise the bar, we have to first learn how to see it, not as mere spectators, but as decision-makers. That’s the creative muscle we’re training here at FCB Kinnect.”



​Sayali, a copy supervisor from FCB Kinnect said, “Watching global work is always inspiring, but this time it went beyond just referencing or benchmarking. So, to be in a room with peers passionately fighting for and well even against ideas was truly energising. I’ve never been more excited to see the results at Cannes!”

