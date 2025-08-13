Boxes Take a Break at Amazon India

Amazon India and FCB Kinnect, have launched a fresh campaign that highlights the e-commerce giant’s ongoing commitment to sustainable packaging through the Shop in Product Packaging (SIPP) initiative. This program reduces reliance on secondary packaging by shipping select products directly in their original packaging, eliminating the need for an extra Amazon box. The initiative helps cut down on packaging waste, lowers shipping volume, and reduces environmental impact supporting Amazon’s broader sustainability goals.

The four thumb stoppers follows an unexpected protagonist - the Amazon cardboard box enjoying a much-needed holiday. With nearly half of Amazon India’s orders now shipping in their own product packaging, many boxes are finally free to enjoy some well-deserved fun.

Abhinav Singh, VP operations, Amazon India and Australia said, “Nearly half of all customer orders from Amazon India now ship with reduced or no added delivery packaging, reaching more than 300 cities nationwide and significantly reducing waste for our customers. Our latest social media campaign highlights our packaging reduction efforts as we continue to make it easier for customers across India to make more sustainable choices every day."

​Henna Pande, EVP North, FCB Kinnect said, “We’re always drawn to campaigns that allow us to tell stories in fresh and unexpected ways. When Amazon challenged us to craft an idea celebrating their sustainability efforts, we knew there was an opportunity to create something truly distinctive. We placed the box at the heart of the narrative and framing it around the idea of a ‘retirement’ or ‘holiday’ made the concept instantly relatable, universally understood, and a compelling way to bring the message to life.”

She further added, “This campaign doesn’t just deliver the sustainability message, it does so in a way that leaves you with a smile. I’m incredibly proud of our team at FCB Kinnect for bringing such imagination to the table, and grateful to the Amazon India team for trusting us to bring bold, unconventional ideas to life.”

Nishant Pratap, group executive creative director – South, FCB Kinnect expressed, "Through humour and insightful storytelling, our films cleverly showcase how Amazon’s sustainability efforts are quietly but profoundly transforming the ecosystem, one box at a time."

With humour and everyday moments, the campaign highlights how small packaging changes can have a meaningful impact on the environment, one box at a time.

