Asian Paints Turns Cricket Rain Delays into Ultimate Advertising Spot

In a unique activation, Asian Paints Damp Proof - India’s leading waterproofing solution has branded the cricket rain pitch cover at Old Trafford stadium during the recent India vs. England Test match. This crucial rain shield, which protects the cricket pitch from sudden downpours and ensures minimal game delays, became a powerful symbol of Asian Paints Damp Proof’s leadership in waterproofing, much like how the brand protects millions of Indian homes from water damage.



Partnering with FCB Kinnect, Asian Paints brilliantly leveraged cricket’s rain delays, a cultural moment followed intensely across India, to demonstrate the brand’s promise of protection.

Cricket in India is more than just a sport; it’s a shared passion that unites over a billion people. Yet, rain delays often bring matches to a halt, creating moments of tension and anticipation that dominate conversations nationwide. By owning the stadium’s rain pitch cover, Asian Paints Damp Proof turned these rain interruptions into a live demonstration of its expertise, protecting the very heart of the game - the pitch.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints, said, “Cricket is deeply loved in India, and when rain interrupts a match, it creates a moment everyone talks about. As India’s leading waterproofing solutions brand, we leveraged this moment to demonstrate our expertise where it truly counts. By integration on the cricket rain pitch cover, we reinforced our promise of protection in the most impactful way.”



​Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect, added, “Brand leaders lead conversations, rather than join them. We saw the rain interruption and turned it into a moment of brand truth, and it became a real-time demonstration of the brand's promise. At FCB Kinnect, this is the kind of creative integration we thrive on - culturally resonant and undeniably effective.”



​Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect, said, “Rain is truly frustrating when it comes to cricket. Covering the pitch to keep it dry, has always been a part of the sport. Spotting the media opportunity with a seamless connection to our core proposition is what makes the idea truly stand out. It’s not just ANY sponsorship. It’s relevant.”



This campaign not only cements Asian Paints Damp Proof’s market leadership but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to connecting with India’s cultural moments in meaningful and memorable ways.

