Stagwell’s Assembly and ADK Global Unite

Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has revealed a merger with ADK Global, a network of overseas subsidiaries managed by ADK Holdings Inc., following its acquisition by Stagwell. This integration brings together two powerhouse agencies, creating the largest challenger to the traditional holding companies in Asia-Pacific, offering scaled full-service media, creative, and more.

As part of the transition, ADK Global operates under the new banner ADK Global Powered by Assembly to honor its heritage. Local leaders will remain at the helm, ensuring continuity in client relationships and delivery while gaining the support of a larger, integrated network.

The move gives clients across APAC the ability to deliver results-driven, culturally attuned brand experiences through a single, integrated partner – powered by world-class creative, regional and local connected expertise to deliver true brand performance at scale.

“ADK Global joining forces with Assembly gives clients unparalleled access to creativity, brand performance, and regional depth – all in one partner,” said Rick Acampora, global CEO of Assembly. “This isn’t just about scale. It’s about delivering smarter, more connected omni experiences to make brands perform amidst the region’s most complex marketing challenges.”

This marks a significant step in Stagwell’s APAC growth strategy as the challenger network expands its global footprint. With creative, media, commerce, and data now fully unified and AI-enabled under Assembly in the region, clients gain seamless access to integrated solutions built for measurable impact. Assembly is built to turn change into competitive advantage – bringing a proven ability to help brands thrive amid disruption, backed by the global strength of the Stagwell network.

With teams across Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, and Australia, Assembly now brings together more than 800 experts across APAC—supported by a global community of over 3,000 specialists. The agency’s proprietary experience engine, STAGE, brings predictive AI, advanced media planning and optimisation, scaled creative, and digital commerce capabilities to all clients as part of the expanded offering.

“This isn’t just a regional expansion—it’s a redefinition of what full-service, integrated marketing means in APAC,” said Richard Brosgill, CEO of Assembly APAC. “We’re bringing together the best of both worlds: ADK Global’s creative heritage and cultural fluency with Assembly’s global scale and connected media expertise. We’re not just responding to market demand—we’re setting the pace of change.”

“ADK Global has a proud legacy of creative leadership in Asia,” added Yasuyuki Katagi, former CEO of ADK Global and now chief integration officer, APAC for the combined agency. “Now, with Assembly, we’re not just preserving that legacy—we’re elevating it. Our clients will continue receiving the same high-impact creative and content, now backed by deeper media expertise, tools, and technology.”

Assembly is engineering the future of marketing in APAC—powered by AI, driven by data, shaped by creativity, and built to transform how brands connect, compete, and grow.

