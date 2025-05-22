Assembly Appoints Susanna Mak as VP of Partnerships, APAC

​Assembly, a Stagwell media agency, announced the appointment of Susanna Mak as the agency's VP of partnerships, APAC. In this newly created role, Susanna will be critical in building key relationships with publisher platforms, both digital and traditional media, securing exclusive deals, access to premium inventory and beta products, and forging strategic alliances that drive long-term value for clients and the agency. Susanna will be reporting directly to Assembly's APAC CEO, Richard Brosgill.

Susanna brings over 20 years of agency experience to Assembly. She previously served as chief investment officer at GroupM Singapore, where she was instrumental in establishing a robust network of premium vendor partnerships and played a pivotal role in designing high-impact solutions for clients. Throughout her tenure, Susanna has collaborated with global and local brands across FMCG, Automotive, Property, Luxury, Government and more.

"Susanna brings a unique blend of experience and vision that will accelerate our efforts to deepen our partnerships and expand our offerings in APAC," said Richard Brosgill. "Our goal is to deliver unparalleled value to our clients through stronger publisher relationships while fostering mutual growth and solidifying our position as indispensable partners. Susanna's ability to connect and forge top-tier partnerships will empower our clients to achieve their goals in an ever-evolving market."

The appointment of a dedicated leader for strategic partnerships marks a significant step forward for Assembly. The role will unlock new avenues for growth, foster advanced innovations, and solidify the agency's market leadership in APAC. For clients, it signifies access to best-in-class media solutions, exclusive partnerships, and tailored strategies designed to deliver measurable impact and results. Driven by a commitment to building better-connected experiences for a brand's audience and better results for the business.

"I am thrilled to join Assembly at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey,” said Susanna. "What drew me to the agency is its commitment to partnerships built on mutual growth, enabling deeper collaborations and driving industry-leading innovation. I look forward to contributing to the agency's vision of delivering exceptional value to clients, fostering impactful partnerships, and shaping the future of our industry."

