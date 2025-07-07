senckađ
Sharon Soh Joins Assembly as Southeast Asia Managing Director

07/07/2025
Sharon Soh, former IPG Mediabrands executive, brings deep local expertise and cross-regional vision to accelerate the agency's momentum across APAC

Assembly, Stagwell’s global omnichannel media agency, has appointed Sharon Soh as managing director, Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore and reporting to APAC CEO Richard Brosgill, Sharon will accelerate Assembly’s growth and regional momentum, bringing sharper focus to client success across Southeast Asia. Her appointment reinforces the agency’s established leadership across Greater China, North Asia, and Southeast Asia, and advances its commitment to delivering world-class brand performance across creative, media and commerce across APAC.

Sharon, a seasoned industry veteran and former IPG Mediabrands executive, brings a wealth of experience and deep market understanding to Assembly. Her impressive track record spans diverse sectors like FMCG, automotive, retail, and finance, and encompasses a proven ability in strategic planning, new business growth, and bespoke solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

In this role, Sharon will focus on translating Assembly’s APAC strategy into on-the-ground impact, guiding market development, unlocking new business opportunities, and tailoring regional solutions to the specific needs of Southeast Asian clients. Her leadership will be instrumental in building better brand experiences for clients across the region, ensuring local nuance and global excellence come together in every engagement.

"Sharon's appointment is a key step in our regional evolution," said Richard Brosgill, CEO of Assembly APAC. "Her leadership will drive tighter collaboration across markets, empowering us to seamlessly fuse global excellence with deep local insights to craft strategies that drive tangible results for our clients locally and across this diverse region."

"I'm inspired by Assembly's bold vision for a localised yet globally connected model, and I'm eager to contribute to its realisation," said Sharon Soh, managing director, Southeast Asia. "Brands today need a partner who can expertly navigate the complexities of local markets whilst capitalising on opportunities to scale globally. I look forward to working with the talented teams to drive exceptional results and cultivate deep, impactful partnerships.”

Sharon’s appointment is effective immediately.

