Stagecoach Keeps You Moving Through Life's Big Moments

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has unveiled its new emotionally-led brand promise, ‘we’ve got you’.



Rooted in insight-driven storytelling and brought to life through authentic narratives, the campaign marks a bold new creative direction and is a first of its kind for the company. Designed to reposition bus travel as dependable, human and relevant, it aims to build connection with both new and existing customers.



By focusing on real-life moments and the everyday importance of reliable travel, Stagecoach is seeking to grow consideration, preference, and ultimately customer journeys. The campaign highlights the company’s commitment to being there for its customers every day, keeping them connected to the people and places that matter most.



At the heart of this promise is the belief that when buses connect people, they’re not just getting from A to B – they’re creating the moments that make life meaningful. Research showed Stagecoach is already seen as dependable and trustworthy. These insights became the foundation for a promise that’s about doing the right thing, while improving value, ease and sustainability across the customer experience.



This isn’t just a new set of words. Stagecoach customers will see improvements to the journey experience over the coming months – beginning with a newly launched fleet that redefines on-board comfort and accessibility.

To bring the promise to life, Stagecoach partnered with agency collaborators Supersonic (creative), Perfect Storm (content) and Chief Productions (production). Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nate Camponi, the campaign celebrates the quiet heroism of buses and the role they play in supporting people through everyday moments – from rainy commutes to job interviews and everything in between. An acoustic reimagining of ‘I’ve Got You Babe’ by Sonny & Cher, performed by a local artist, brings character and warmth to the stories.

The creative was tested by System1, a leading marketing decision platform, and scored among the world’s most effective ad campaigns.



Debra Goodwin, chief customer officer at Stagecoach, said, “This campaign is a significant step-change for us and an exciting new direction. It’s more than advertising – it’s about demonstrating what we stand for. ‘We’ve got you’ is a promise to our customers and our commitment to improving our customer experience. It’s the reassurance that Stagecoach is there, day in and day out, making life’s journeys easier, safer, and more connected.”



​Jaeger Rowland, head of brand and marketing at Stagecoach, added, “With ‘we’ve got you’, we’re moving beyond functional messaging to something more human. This campaign is about showing up for people in the moments that matter. It’s a bold creative shift, designed to make our customers feel supported, seen and valued.



“We set out to create something real - a promise shaped by what matters most to our customers. Grounded in insight and everyday moments, this isn’t a one-off campaign; it marks the beginning of a long-term shift in how we show up. We’re putting people’s needs at the heart of everything we do. The platform is authentic, human and flexible - built to grow with us and stay relevant over time.



“And this is just the start. Improvements to our on-bus experience, app and more are on the way - watch this space.”



​Don McGrath, executive creative director at Supersonic, said, “‘We’ve got you’ is more than just a new brand positioning, it’s a promise. A promise to do the right thing, and to be there for people. This campaign is all about bringing the line and sentiment to life with authentic, simple and relatable human stories. We are celebrating the everyday and the vitally important role that Stagecoach has in it.”



Emotion-led, video-first media strategy



Backed by a video-first media strategy, the campaign will run across Connected TV (CTV), Broadcast Video-on-Demand (BVOD), Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD), YouTube, online video, and Stagecoach’s owned digital channels.



More than a reach campaign, it is designed to build trust, capture attention, and stay top of mind – while delivering stronger return on investment than broad reach alone. While Stagecoach enjoys high national awareness, this campaign aims to turn recognition into action and preference.



The brand will track impact through increases in Net Promoter Score, consideration uplift, and increased digital engagement – ensuring the platform not only connects emotionally but also delivers commercial results.



“‘We’ve got you’ brings our brand promise to life in a way that’s both deeply personal and widely relatable,” added Debra. “It’s a flexible, human platform that will evolve across our operating companies and customer segments – strengthening connections with our customers and driving commercial outcomes.”

