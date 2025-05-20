Somesuch Launches Imprint Division Somesuch Editions

​Somesuch launches new imprint division Somesuch Editions with debut novel 'Use the Words You Have' by Kimberly Campanello.



Somesuch Editions will be led and edited by Suze Olbrich, who heads up the studio’s fiction and culture journal Somesuch Stories, and supported by Somesuch’s 40 employees across its London and Los Angeles offices. The imprint plans to publish multiple titles in its first year, starting with Kimberly Campanello’s debut novel Use the Words You Have, slated for June 23rd.



Somesuch co-founder Tim Nash said, "As a film production company, storytelling has always been at the heart of our business. Having now published our arts journal Somesuch Stories for over a decade, launching a fiction and visual arts imprint is a natural evolution."



Somesuch Editions’ editor Suze acquired worldwide English-language rights to Use the Words You Have from Becky Thomas at Lewinsohn Literary Agency.



The novel follows a long, hot Breton summer as American student K’s love affair with an older local ignites her self-actualisation as a woman and a writer. K is barred from speaking English by their French honours programme, and the other American students’ identities flicker and fade from the estrangement. The synopsis continues: "Yet for K, who immerses herself deeper into her exchange family’s life, this dissolution makes way for a profound transformation."



Kimberly said, "To have my debut novel inaugurate Somesuch’s imprint is especially exciting. The company represents film-makers who revel in using the words and images they have to delight and challenge viewers. Suze Olbrich’s care for language and character and her unique vision for the physical presentation of a story is incredible. The glorious cover with artwork by NanténéTraoréblew me away when I first saw it."



Suze said, “Within minutes of opening the manuscript of Kimberly intoxicating debut, I was hooked; by the end, I was both staggered and convinced. Use the Words You Have is a rare and exquisite amalgam of compelling romance, profound linguistic insight and artistic desire that’s so beautifully and precisely drafted, its wonders are accessible to all readers. We’re overjoyed to have this phenomenal novel inaugurate Somesuch’s nascent imprint. The idea that Kimberly’s exceptional book will be in readers hands and hearts in mere weeks is exhilarating, and we cannot wait to see it find the vast audience it deserves."



Lewinsohn Literary Agency founder Becky Thomas said, “Since first receiving Kimberly’s sexy, smart novel, I’ve been wanting to find the perfect match for this unique story and so when Suze mentioned the new list at Somesuch, it felt like stars aligning.”

