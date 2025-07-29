Alma Har'el Joins Somesuch for UK and Netherlands Representation

​Alma Har'el has joined Somesuch for UK and Netherlands representation.



Alma Har’el is a world-renowned filmmaker celebrated for her genre‐blurring work that fuses documentary and narrative with striking imagery and poetic intimacy.



Most recently, Alma wrote and directed a thriller‐inspired spot for Coach’s 'Not Just for Walking' campaign—Soho Sneaker—starring Charles Melton. The campaign playfully channels paranoia and spontaneity as Charles evades paparazzi while memorising lines.

Her commercial portfolio includes standout campaigns for the likes of Airbnb, Coca-Cola, and Stella Artois. Her short film Jellywolf for Chanel x i‐D—a blend of sci‐fi, feminism, and fragrance—won accolades from Clio, Tribeca X, D&AD, and Ciclope.

Her narrative feature debut Honey Boy, won the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Vision and Craft, earning Alma the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a First-Time Feature— making her the first woman in DGA history to be nominated in both commercial and narrative directing categories.

Expanding her reach into television after an eclectic body of work spanning music videos, film and advertising, Alma is the creator, writer, and director of Lady in the Lake, the celebrated limited series starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

A pioneer in championing equality in media, Alma founded FREE THE WORK, a non-profit initiative that reshaped advertising’s bidding process and drove inclusive hiring practices across 180 countries.

Additionally, Alma’s creative studio JELLYWOLF conceived TIME’s 100 Women of the Year project in partnership with P&G Studios. Jellywolf produces culture-shaping brand work at the intersection of advertising and storytelling.

Alma continues to direct bold, visionary work across film, television, photography, and branded content.

Alma said, “Somesuch! Boy, their office smells great. I’ve been a longtime fan of so many directors on their roster, and always admired their boundary-pushing work and commitment to visionary storytelling. I’m thrilled to join the party and explore new creative ground together in the UK and Netherlands. Tally-Ho!”