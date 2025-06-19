Sohonet Unveils Core Themes

​Sohonet has announced the latest enhancements to its industry-leading production asset management platform, Core. This release introduces Core Themes, a major step towards delivering a more intuitive, personalised, and efficient user experience for creative teams across the globe.



Core Themes: A More Personal and Powerful Experience



The release of Core Themes brings together a set of impactful updates focused on user experience, giving teams greater control over how they work and interact with their assets.



Personalise Your Workspace

With new light and dark modes, users can tailor Core’s appearance to suit their environment or personal preference. Accessible from the main navigation, your selected theme is saved automatically ensuring a consistent, comfortable workspace every time you log in.



Simplified Sharing and Navigation



The latest update introduces a refreshed Share icon that aligns with the platform’s cleaner, more modern UI. While the core functionality remains the same, the update improves visibility and consistency across the interface, making it easier for users to locate and complete sharing actions.



Alongside this, refinements across the UI enhance the user experience, with improved layout, clearer visual hierarchy, and more considered spacing. These adjustments support a more focused and efficient navigation experience across daily workflows.



Enhanced List View



The upgraded List View gives users greater control over how information is displayed. Choose which columns to show, drag and drop to reorder them, and organise your data to fit your workflow, making for a faster, more efficient table view and laying the groundwork for even more advanced features to come.



Improved Package Management Experience



Tracking shared packages is now more seamless. Reviewing who received what and whether or not they viewed a package is more streamlined. Recipient lists open by default, reducing clicks and enabling quicker confirmation of share targets. Key package details remain pinned at the top of the panel for immediate access during review.



In addition to visual and workflow enhancements, the release includes a range of behind-the-scenes updates to improve performance, reliability, and user experience across the platform.



Looking Ahead



These enhancements mark an important milestone in the continued evolution of Core. Future updates will expand on this work, with additional features and refinements designed to further streamline workflows and support creative teams at every stage of production.



For more information and detailed release notes, visit here.

