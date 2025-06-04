ClearView Flex Is Evolving: Smarter Workflows, Built for Creative Teams

In case you missed it - Sohonet's ClearView Flex has recently introduced some exciting enhancements designed to make creative collaboration even smoother. Whether you're working in editorial, colour, VFX, or sound, these updates are built to meet the real-world demands of creative professionals.

We’ve rolled out several major improvements, including integrated video conferencing, a new custom presenter view, and a fully virtualised version of ClearView Flex (aka VFlex), now available from every major cloud provider.

These enhancements represent a major step forward in making remote review more intuitive, more flexible, and more scalable than ever.

Smarter, Tailored Review Sessions

Creatives use ClearView Flex across a wide range of workflows, from Previs through to finishing, each with its own unique challenges. That’s why the team has been developing Session Types: different UI setups within ClearView Flex, each purpose-built to support the way specific teams actually work.

With Session Types, setup becomes even easier. These are pre-configured environments tailored to real creative workflows, so your setup matches the way you actually work.

The first release in this series is tailored foreditorial workflows, featuring a redesigned interface, built-in video conferencing for up to six viewers, and Optimised audio routing/monitoring. It’s all designed to keep collaboration smooth, intuitive, and focused on the creative cut.

The first release in this series is tailored for editorial workflows, featuring a redesigned interface, built-in video conferencing for up to six viewers, and Optimised audio routing/monitoring.

ClearView Flex Now Available from Every Major Cloud

Experience a new era of content review with the virtualised version of ClearView Flex (aka VFlex). Stream high-quality, low-latency video directly from creative tools like Avid Media Composer and DaVinci Resolve — all from the cloud.

Until now, Flex relied on dedicated hardware to share workstation output. With VFlex, that same trusted experience is now available from every major cloud provider, delivering the performance and reliability creative teams expect — fully optimised for modern, cloud-based workflows.

Use Flex Your Way

Run Flex in the cloud or on prem— your choice. Whether using virtual instances or purpose-built hardware, you’ll get the same real-time, frame- and colour-accurate review experience, every time.

