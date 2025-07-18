Sohonet Elevates File Sharing Experience with Branded Projects in Latest FileRunner Release

Sohonet has launched a major update to FileRunner, its fast, secure file delivery tool trusted by the media and entertainment industry. This latest release introduces Branded Projects, a redesigned project-centric experience that gives users more control, clarity, and customisation than ever before.



Branded Projects: A New Era of Focused, Flexible File Sharing



The Branded Projects update transforms how teams manage and share their work by introducing dedicated project environments with enhanced branding, improved navigation, and smarter sharing tools.



Project-Level Branding



Each FileRunner project now supports custom branding, allowing teams to reflect their identity or client branding in project environments and external email notifications. This small but impactful change ensures a more cohesive and professional experience for collaborators across projects.



Cleaner, More Organised UI



A refreshed interface introduces a clearer separation between projects and their activities. Dedicated menus and user groups per project ensure users stay focused on what matters most, without distraction from unrelated workstreams.







Real-Time, In-App Package Notifications



To keep users up to date, FileRunner now delivers in-app alerts when new packages are received. This ensures no file goes unnoticed and helps teams respond to updates more quickly.



Enhanced Project Management for Admins



Admins now have more control. From renaming projects and adding branding to managing user permissions and pulling activity reports by project, project management is now more flexible and powerful.



Built for What’s Next



The Branded Projects release lays the foundation for future innovations, and is the first step in a broader evolution of FileRunner’s capabilities.



Sohonet welcomes feedback from users as it continues to refine the project-based experience and introduce more powerful tools for secure, scalable collaboration.



For more information on FilleRunner visit here.

