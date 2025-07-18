senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Sohonet Elevates File Sharing Experience with Branded Projects in Latest FileRunner Release

18/07/2025
6
Share
Latest release introduces redesigned project-centric experience that gives users more control, clarity, and customisation

Sohonet has launched a major update to FileRunner, its fast, secure file delivery tool trusted by the media and entertainment industry. This latest release introduces Branded Projects, a redesigned project-centric experience that gives users more control, clarity, and customisation than ever before.

Branded Projects: A New Era of Focused, Flexible File Sharing

The Branded Projects update transforms how teams manage and share their work by introducing dedicated project environments with enhanced branding, improved navigation, and smarter sharing tools.

Project-Level Branding

Each FileRunner project now supports custom branding, allowing teams to reflect their identity or client branding in project environments and external email notifications. This small but impactful change ensures a more cohesive and professional experience for collaborators across projects.

Cleaner, More Organised UI

A refreshed interface introduces a clearer separation between projects and their activities. Dedicated menus and user groups per project ensure users stay focused on what matters most, without distraction from unrelated workstreams.


Real-Time, In-App Package Notifications

To keep users up to date, FileRunner now delivers in-app alerts when new packages are received. This ensures no file goes unnoticed and helps teams respond to updates more quickly.

Enhanced Project Management for Admins

Admins now have more control. From renaming projects and adding branding to managing user permissions and pulling activity reports by project, project management is now more flexible and powerful.

Built for What’s Next

The Branded Projects release lays the foundation for future innovations, and is the first step in a broader evolution of FileRunner’s capabilities.

Sohonet welcomes feedback from users as it continues to refine the project-based experience and introduce more powerful tools for secure, scalable collaboration.

For more information on FilleRunner visit here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Sohonet
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Sohonet
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1