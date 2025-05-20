Snickers Scores with Mourinho as the ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ Legacy Hits 15 Years

Fifteen years since it first dropped into the cultural lexicon, the Snickers 'You’re Not You When You’re Hungry' campaign shows no signs of losing steam. The newest iteration, launched this month across Europe, stars none other than football manager José Mourinho – catapulting the enduring campaign into a new arena of fandom, fresh humour, and fiercely loyal football communities.



Originally introduced during the 2010 Super Bowl, the campaign has since become a global creative benchmark, activated in over 80 countries and boasting a staggering 80% brand recognition rate. 'You’re Not You When You’re Hungry' is arguably one of the most effective and adaptable advertising platforms in modern marketing history – and now, it’s evolving once again, with a sharp eye on generational and cultural relevance.



In the new spot, Mourinho finds himself hilariously out of place, leading a crew of gruff, brawny Vikings with his trademark analytical calm. His calculated tactical speak – so familiar to football fans – is comically at odds with the untamed aggression of a Viking war band. It’s a brilliantly absurd juxtaposition that taps directly into the campaign’s core formula: iconic personalities misplaced in scenarios that exaggerate the behavioural symptoms of hunger.









“Football is such a strong passion point for our audiences across Europe,” says Fabio Ruffet, VP brands & content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking. “And José Mourinho’s personality – disciplined, opinionated, tactical – was perfect for creating that clash between who he normally is and what being hungry turns him into.”



Fabio explains that this campaign instalment deliberately veers away from generic celebrity endorsement. “We didn’t want to just slap a famous face on a commercial,” he says. “We wanted to work with someone who authentically embodies the traits we’re playing with. Mourinho really lent himself to that contrast in an unexpected way.”



What makes this campaign special, according to André Moreira, global CCO at T&Pm, is not just its longevity but its ability to remain creatively fertile. “There’s a real bravery in sticking with something for 15 years,” he says. “Everyone is always chasing the next thing. But here, we’re showing that consistency – when backed by strong insight and fresh execution – can be a superpower.”



André emphasises the importance of character nuance in the campaign’s success, especially with this latest iteration. Instead of leaning into blockbuster scale, the team brought in Shannon Murphy, a director known for performance-led storytelling, to zero in on comedic subtlety. “It’s a character piece more than a spectacle,” he says. “That’s where the magic is.”



While the Vikings-Mourinho spot is the first in this latest wave of work, it’s part of a broader strategy to deepen and align with fandom culture – with this iteration focusing particularly on engaging the world of football.



Crucially, while the faces and formats change, the creative DNA remains unmistakably Snickers. From Mr. Bean to Elton John to Mourinho, every activation serves the same core truth: hunger disrupts identity – and a Snickers restores it.



That sense of continuity is exactly what has made the platform so successful. “The campaign has a strong creative arc,” says André. “That allows us to take big creative swings, even in wildly different genres, because the underlying idea is so tight.”



For Fabio, it’s about balance and honouring the brand’s truth while also flexing into new spaces. “We’re not changing for the sake of change. We’re evolving. That might mean using AI in one version or spotlighting women’s football. But we always return to the insight that made this platform great.”



As the next instalments roll out across social and digital channels, one thing is certain: 15 years in, Snickers’ campaign still packs a punch – and it's hungry for more.

