SmartyPants Vitamins Launches Comedic Campaign for Hyper-Competitive Parents

05/08/2025
16
Share
The witty campaign was created with Honeymoon and director Quinn Katherman of ArtClass Content

SmartyPants Vitamins knows that raising bright kids isn’t just about learning—it’s a competition where winning truly counts. To drive that point home, the supplement brand partnered with creative agency Honeymoon and director Quinn Katherman of ArtClass Content for its latest sharp, comedic campaign.

The clever and self-aware spots are delightfully unhinged, featuring biting direct-to-camera asides from the campaign’s hero—an overly competitive mom. Quinn Katherman grounds this performance in reality, allowing each script to reach absurd, playful heights delivered with deadpan wit. The comedic engine of these films allows the audience to have a sneak peek into the rising tension as narrated by the films’ central performer. Intimate, revealing, and conspiratorial, the difference between what she says and what she thinks drives the humour of these spots as the tacit parent vs. parent competition plays out in elementary school chess matches and science fairs alike. Intent on winning at all costs, our hero fuels her kids with SmartyPants Vitamins because, yes, second place is unacceptable.

Director Quinn Katherman remarked, “I’m grateful to the team at SmartyPants for their willingness to make something this sharp, and to Noah Clark at Honeymoon for championing the kind of bold, creative more brands should be brave enough to make. I loved the tension in this work, and it was a joy to get to craft something that looks picture-perfect on the surface but simmers with quiet chaos underneath. And Lilliana Winkworth brought it all to life with a performance that’s both hilarious and uncomfortably relatable.”

Noah Clark, ECD at Honeymoon, added, “This was truly a dream creative brief. Advertising should be fun, and I credit our partners Jeff and Amy over at SmartyPants for giving us the creative freedom to land the insight, embrace the tension, and allow us to say the quiet part out loud as parents."

Credits
Add my Credit
Work from ArtClass
Chess
Smartypants Vitamin
05/08/2025
Science Fair
Smartypants Vitamin
05/08/2025
Boom Boom Boom
Xfinity
13/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
