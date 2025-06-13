Xfinity Pulls Rapper Lil Dicky Into Its Superior Internet

​Xfinity has collaborated with Dave Burd, the rapper, actor and comedian known as Lil Dicky, on new content that is an homage to the kinds of experiences someone can have when they are supported by superior WiFi.



Inspired by the Outhere Brothers’ ‘90s hit 'Boom Boom Boom,' Lil Dicky’s 'BOOM BOOM BOOM' includes lyrics like 'talk, text, type, tweet, I’m on the internet nightly.' The music video, from Carmichael Lynch and director by Phillip R. Lopez, shows him being physically pulled into the internet.

The Xfinity collaboration with Lil Dicky is part of the Xfinity 'WiFi is Booming' campaign. The campaign is centred around the most reliable WiFi that only Xfinity can provide. 'The WiFi is Booming' is a bold and playful declaration of the abundance, power, and premium nature of Xfinity WiFi.

“If you want people to be interested, do something interesting. That’s exactly what we got from the social team taking our WiFi is booming message into culture,” said Clayton Ruebensaal, chief creative officer of Comcast.

