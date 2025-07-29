Director Anaïs La Rocca Joins Artclass

​ArtClass has welcomed the addition of director Anaïs La Rocca to its roster of award-winning talent. A progressive filmmaker, Anaïs La Rocca fuses live-action storytelling with VFX, AI, and emerging technologies, pushing narrative boundaries while expanding the visual language of film.



Anaïs’s films are grounded in heartfelt storytelling and a kind of instinctive magic that lingers. From commercials to music videos and short films, her work is known for its emotional vibrancy and captivating imagery. With strong roots in directing live-action, Anaïs grounds her films in resonant, truthful performances honed by working hands-on with her on-camera talent. Her collaborative spirit and sense of play make her a go-to director for brands seeking close creative partnerships with the filmmakers shaping their campaigns.



Anaïs’s technical fluency emerged early during her post-heavy directing work for companies like Atlantic Records and The Mill. Since then, she’s directed work for Skrillex, Diplo, Vance Joy, music videos for The Lumineers, and more, many of which incorporate AI and visual experimentation. Anaïs’s commercial portfolio includes top brands like Google, Meta, Ralph Lauren, Neiman Marcus, Cartier, Avocado, and the launch film for Sundae, which won a People’s Choice Award at the Webby Awards. Her short film 'Good Bones,' based on the Maggie Smith poem of the same name, won an International Motion Arts Award. Additional shorts directed by Anaïs include 'Lucky Story' and the AI film 'Towers' with Hundred Waters.



Anaïs offers, “What excites me most is using new tools - AI, VFX, whatever’s next - not to replace storytelling, but to stretch it. I want the work to move people, to feel alive and unexpected, with real emotion behind it. That’s what I admire about Paul Trillo’s work, too. He experiments, but it never loses its heart. That’s the energy I see at ArtClass. They’re not following trends; they’re backing directors who have a point of view. That’s the kind of team I want to be part of.”



​Kirsten Arongino, managing director of ArtClass, adds, “We need more women working in the tech-meets-storytelling space. Anaïs uses these tools to expand the emotional and visual potential of film. She threads the needle between what’s shot and what’s imagined, creating something uncanny and dimensional. In her hands, tech, VFX, and AI aren’t gimmicks; they serve the narrative in seamless and inventive ways. We’re thrilled to have her on the roster.”

