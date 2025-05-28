Morgan & Morgan Offers a Funny Take on Serious Business

​Morgan & Morgan’s new campaign employs humorous scenarios that deftly illustrate universal truths found in the principle 'There’s a Reason.' Created by Morgan & Morgan, which has built an in-house creative agency led by chief creative officer Carlos Wigle, the series is part of Morgan & Morgan’s ground breaking approach to legal advertising – both in terms of the creative model and its original content.



Each year, Morgan & Morgan designs a theme for its advertising. This year’s 'There’s a Reason' is a playground for situations that are both absurd and accurate: that there’s a reason why firefighters always win water fights and ball boys make especially attentive waiters. Tying into its first-of-its-kind partnership within the NASCAR Cup Series, the new campaign also features two-time champion Kyle Busch. There’s a reason Kyle hates school zones (even his son thinks mom is the better one for drop off).

“There’s a reason why we are America’s largest injury law firm and why we’ve won a lot. That was the inspiration for our new campaign,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “We want to stand out from the pack and leave an impression. The goal is to make a connection with the audience, so they remember us if they ever need to call.”

The 'There’s a Reason' campaign is emblematic of Morgan & Morgan’s legacy of disrupting the legal industry, starting with John Morgan inventing the style and approach to what has become the classic personal injury ad in the ‘90s. While most advertising has stayed the same, Morgan & Morgan has since revolutionised personal injury advertising through funny, relatable TV spots. Behind this approach is an 80-person in-house agency, marketing and PR team that includes a network of talent who also collaborate with outside production and post-production companies and artists.

“This is a tribute to John’s vision as a founder and creative thinker,” notes Carlos, Morgan & Morgan’s CCO and one of the co-directors of the commercials. “His trust has allowed us to push boundaries and develop memorable campaigns. We started doing comedy when no one was doing comedy in this space. In everything we do, we like to uncover a human truth or present visual or cinematic situations that are memorable in any context but especially when it comes to injury law.”

'There’s a Reason' was directed by Carlos and his directing partner Aron Fried (playfully known as The Dynamic Jewo). Produced by ArtClass, the commercials were lensed by DP Brian Lannin whose credits include the series Dave and High Maintenance.



The spots will air nationally alongside out-of-home and radio advertising.



