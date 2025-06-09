Sky Glass Brings Rainforest to 4DX with Andrew Garfield

​Sky Glass returns to Cineworld’s Superscreen in a nationwide partnership to promote its Gen 2 TV. The campaign, brokered by Digital Cinema Media (DCM), builds on the commercial success of 2024’s partnership, which saw Sky takeover the cinema chain’s biggest screen with the initiative 'It’s like the cinema but in a TV.'



A new Sky-sponsored ident featuring its Gen2 TV will be presented ahead of every major release shown in Cineworld Superscreens. Sky Glass will also maintain its position as the first brand to cover the Rotundas in Cineworld foyers, a space traditionally reserved for film promotions and in-house ads.



Building on 2024’s partnership, Sky has extended the campaign to include 4DX, delivering an immersive, jungle-themed ad starring Andrew Garfield.



DCM Studios, DCM's creative arm, mapped a series of practical effects to accompany the creative, delivering the sensations and smells of the rainforest to 4DX audiences. This includes wind, rain and physical seat motion effects to immerse the audience in the world of the ad, placing them in the middle of the action.



The bespoke Sky Glass partnership will tap into two of cinema’s most immersive and powerful AV experiences, associating it with the Sky Glass Gen 2's 4K and Dolby Atmos technology.



​



Sky Glass achieves big uptick from Cinema



Research conducted by DCM and Differentology found that 2024’s partnership with Cineworld’s Superscreen resulted in a 97% Ad Recall, with 94% of respondents agreeing that the cinema ident was a ‘perfect fit’ to showcase Sky Glass.



The positive response from cinemagoers convinced Sky to renew in 2025, opting to launch the campaign on Monday 9th of June ahead of a blockbuster summer, which includes F1 The Movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.



"Cinema has always been a powerful medium for storytelling, and with Sky Glass’ 4K picture and built in Dolby Atmos, we’re able to bring the feeling of the cinema directly into our customers’ homes," said Rose Holden, marketing director at Sky. "Our collaboration with DCM provides us with a unique opportunity to create an immersive and impactful experience, drawing parallels between the technology used in Cinema and the unique features of Sky Glass Gen 2 which allow customers to feel like they are right in the middle of what they are watching.”



​Jeremy Kolesar, creative director, DCM Studios, “Last year’s partnership was a tremendous success for SkyGlass, a brand and product well-suited for cinema audiences. With such an impressive film slate in 2025, we have a real opportunity to build on that success and amplify this campaign even further than before. The added AV power of Cineworld’s Superscreen and 4DX theatres offers brands something entirely unique.”



Ellie Moseley, partnership director, PublicisNext, “Building on the success of the 2024 partnership between Sky Glass and DCM, this year presents an opportunity to further drive awareness and consideration, elevate brand and quality perceptions and align more closely with DCM’s audio and visual credentials. It’s fantastic to be part of such a successful and impactful campaign.”

