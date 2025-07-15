SiriusXM Media Canada Becomes Exclusive Advertising Sales Representative for TuneIn

SiriusXM Media Canada has collaborated with TuneIn, a leading live audio streaming platform, to exclusively represent its advertising sales in Canada. This strategic alignment brings together two audio powerhouses to offer brands unparalleled access to premium streaming content and engaged Canadian audiences.

With over 75 million monthly active users globally, TuneIn provides live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the world. Now, Canadian advertisers will have a single, streamlined way to reach TuneIn’s audience through SiriusXM Media Canada, leveraging its deep expertise in digital audio and multi-platform advertising solutions.

“We are thrilled to team up with TuneIn and bring new opportunities for Canadian brands to connect with highly engaged listeners across premium streaming content,” said Jon Hales, VP, general manager SiriusXM Media Canada. “As the exclusive sales representative for TuneIn in Canada, we are reinforcing our leadership in the digital audio space and providing advertisers with even greater reach and impact.”

Through this joint effort, brands can access innovative ad formats, first-party audience insights, and seamless cross-platform campaigns across both SiriusXM and TuneIn’s extensive audio ecosystem.

