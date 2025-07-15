senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

SiriusXM Media Canada Becomes Exclusive Advertising Sales Representative for TuneIn

15/07/2025
15
Share
his strategic alignment brings together two audio powerhouses to offer brands unparalleled access to premium streaming content and engaged Canadian audiences

SiriusXM Media Canada has collaborated with TuneIn, a leading live audio streaming platform, to exclusively represent its advertising sales in Canada. This strategic alignment brings together two audio powerhouses to offer brands unparalleled access to premium streaming content and engaged Canadian audiences.

With over 75 million monthly active users globally, TuneIn provides live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the world. Now, Canadian advertisers will have a single, streamlined way to reach TuneIn’s audience through SiriusXM Media Canada, leveraging its deep expertise in digital audio and multi-platform advertising solutions.

“We are thrilled to team up with TuneIn and bring new opportunities for Canadian brands to connect with highly engaged listeners across premium streaming content,” said Jon Hales, VP, general manager SiriusXM Media Canada. “As the exclusive sales representative for TuneIn in Canada, we are reinforcing our leadership in the digital audio space and providing advertisers with even greater reach and impact.”

Through this joint effort, brands can access innovative ad formats, first-party audience insights, and seamless cross-platform campaigns across both SiriusXM and TuneIn’s extensive audio ecosystem.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Zeno Group Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Zeno Group Canada
YOU TURKEY - Stir Fry
Think Turkey
10/06/2025
YOU TURKEY - Salad
Think Turkey
10/06/2025
YOU TRAIN. YOU TURKEY
Think Turkey
10/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1