senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Think Turkey Launches 'You Turkey' to Power Active Canadians

10/06/2025
91
Share
Think Turkey's campaign recruits elite athletes and Strava to inspire Canadians to fuel their fitness and daily routines with high-quality, nutrient-rich Canadian turkey

If you train, You Turkey! That’s the message Think Turkey is sending through a national marketing campaign aimed at positioning Canadian turkey as the go-to protein for active Canadians. From gym-goers and busy parents to weekend warriors and wellness seekers, You Turkey encourages Canadians to fuel their movement and meals with lean, high-quality and nutrient-rich Canadian turkey.

The campaign debuted with a series of energetic 15-second ads airing on linear and connected TV during the NHL playoffs and will continue to run across programmatic, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube throughout the summer.

At the heart of the campaign is a growing team of elite Canadian athletes who embody the You Turkey ethos – living active lives, reaching for new goals, and fuelling their body with lean, high-quality protein. Ambassadors include Olympic gold medallists Damian Warner (decathlete) and Vanessa Gilles (Canadian women’s national soccer team defender); Emmy Fecteau, professional hockey player; and Christina Chin, Canadian pickleball champion.

“A lot of people would probably be surprised to learn that I don’t take supplements or drink coffee – my energy and recovery comes entirely from prioritising a healthy diet of whole foods like turkey,” said Canadian decathlete and Olympic gold medallist, Damian Warner. “Turkey is a go-to source of protein for myself and my family. It fuels an active lifestyle of training and of course, running after two small kids."

This June, Think Turkey is partnering with fitness app Strava, to challenge Canadians to fuel their training with turkey and log 250 minutes of activity. Canadians can sign up here: Strava.com/challenges/Train-With-Turkey.

“Whether you spin, lift, walk the dog or chase your kids, ‘You Turkey’ to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle and reach your nutrition and fitness goals,” said Darren Ference, chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. “We want Canadians to think turkey for high-quality protein that can help you build muscle, recover post workout, boost energy levels and maintain a healthy diet.”

Since real performance begins in the kitchen—not just in the gym—Think Turkey is launching a national retail program and creator campaign to inspire Canadians with turkey recipes and offer incentives to add turkey to their weekly meal routine.

“The ‘You Turkey’ campaign shares what athletes have always known – turkey is a protein powerhouse that’s high in taste and nutrients and low in fat and calories,” said Mark Hubert, president and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. “Think Turkey is proud to team up with incredible athletes like Damian Warner, Vanessa Gilles, Emmy Fecteau and Christina Chin to share how they incorporate turkey into their training and game day.

To learn more and get high-protein recipes to fuel your active lifestyle, visit ThinkTurkey.ca/TrainWithTurkey.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Zeno Group Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Zeno Group Canada
YOU TURKEY - Stir Fry
Think Turkey
10/06/2025
YOU TURKEY - Salad
Think Turkey
10/06/2025
YOU TRAIN. YOU TURKEY
Think Turkey
10/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1