Think Turkey Launches 'You Turkey' to Power Active Canadians

If you train, You Turkey! That’s the message Think Turkey is sending through a national marketing campaign aimed at positioning Canadian turkey as the go-to protein for active Canadians. From gym-goers and busy parents to weekend warriors and wellness seekers, You Turkey encourages Canadians to fuel their movement and meals with lean, high-quality and nutrient-rich Canadian turkey.

The campaign debuted with a series of energetic 15-second ads airing on linear and connected TV during the NHL playoffs and will continue to run across programmatic, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube throughout the summer.

At the heart of the campaign is a growing team of elite Canadian athletes who embody the You Turkey ethos – living active lives, reaching for new goals, and fuelling their body with lean, high-quality protein. Ambassadors include Olympic gold medallists Damian Warner (decathlete) and Vanessa Gilles (Canadian women’s national soccer team defender); Emmy Fecteau, professional hockey player; and Christina Chin, Canadian pickleball champion.

“A lot of people would probably be surprised to learn that I don’t take supplements or drink coffee – my energy and recovery comes entirely from prioritising a healthy diet of whole foods like turkey,” said Canadian decathlete and Olympic gold medallist, Damian Warner. “Turkey is a go-to source of protein for myself and my family. It fuels an active lifestyle of training and of course, running after two small kids."

This June, Think Turkey is partnering with fitness app Strava, to challenge Canadians to fuel their training with turkey and log 250 minutes of activity. Canadians can sign up here: Strava.com/challenges/Train-With-Turkey.

“Whether you spin, lift, walk the dog or chase your kids, ‘You Turkey’ to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle and reach your nutrition and fitness goals,” said Darren Ference, chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. “We want Canadians to think turkey for high-quality protein that can help you build muscle, recover post workout, boost energy levels and maintain a healthy diet.”

Since real performance begins in the kitchen—not just in the gym—Think Turkey is launching a national retail program and creator campaign to inspire Canadians with turkey recipes and offer incentives to add turkey to their weekly meal routine.

“The ‘You Turkey’ campaign shares what athletes have always known – turkey is a protein powerhouse that’s high in taste and nutrients and low in fat and calories,” said Mark Hubert, president and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. “Think Turkey is proud to team up with incredible athletes like Damian Warner, Vanessa Gilles, Emmy Fecteau and Christina Chin to share how they incorporate turkey into their training and game day.

To learn more and get high-protein recipes to fuel your active lifestyle, visit ThinkTurkey.ca/TrainWithTurkey.

