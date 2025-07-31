Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs Turns Everyday Moments into Eye-Openers on Terror Threats

In its continued push to raise public vigilance against the threats of terrorism, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and creative company VML Singapore, have launched a striking series of short social films designed to confront viewers with the stark truth: terror can strike anytime, anywhere – even in the most ordinary moments.

The campaign forms part of SGSecure – Singapore’s community response to the threat of terrorism – which seeks to sensitise the public to potential dangers and equip them with the knowledge to respond effectively.

Disguised as everyday reels on social, each film begins with a familiar setting – a family dinner, a fit check, a day at school. But within seconds, the tone shifts and spirals into sudden terror: a loud explosion, a van crashing into a crowd, a knife attack. The intent is to jolt viewers out of complacency and encourage them to stay alert every day while raising awareness on the different modalities of terror attacks.

In a climate where threats are increasingly unpredictable, even in safe Singapore, everyone has a role to play in keeping our home safe from terrorism. Which is why the campaign continues SGSecure’s mission to prepare the public for terror threats by emphasising the need to stay alert, united and strong.

​Nimesh Desai, chief executive officer, VML Singapore said, “These films are a social experiment in themselves. They mirror the way terror threats can unfold in real life unexpectedly, in spaces we take for granted. By embedding these scenarios within everyday content, we want to remind Singaporeans that vigilance cannot wait for warning signs.”

Commenting, Wilbur Sim, director, SGSecure Programme Office, Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, said, “Security threats, including terrorism, are real and ever-present. It is vital that we stay alert and know how to respond if we are caught in or witness similar incidents as those depicted in the filmlets. Building our situational awareness and equipping ourselves with emergency preparedness skills empowers us to act decisively when it matters most.”

The social films encourage audiences to consider a powerful question: “Would I have noticed?”

