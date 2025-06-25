How LUX Brought Ancient Feminist Language and Modern Tech Together to Shake up ‘Sexist’ Chinese Women’s Names

For many women in China, names have been hugely outdated and rooted in traditional gender expectations. Names that emphasise fragility, weakness, or even a parental preference for boys, like Zhao Di ('I wish I had a boy'), Ya Nan ('Second to man'), and Sheng Nan ('Bear me a boy') are disturbingly common to this day.



On top of this, it is not easy for them to change their given names if they wish, often being met with rejection.



To address this, Unilever beauty brand LUX teamed up with VML Singapore to introduce ‘Reclaim Her Name’– a digital tool giving women modern, powerful names to reflect who they really are. By inputting their name and then shaking their phone, users receive a new name drawn from literature and modern values to empower them, while also preserving the original characters and sounds of their original name.



Based on Nüshu, an ancient language created by women for women during the Song Dynasty, the campaign uses a custom typeface created using bamboo tools and handmade ink, inspired by Nüshu’s flowing, coded strokes.



Taking LBB’s Sunna Coleman behind the scenes on this campaign is Hinoti Joshi, senior creative at VML Singapore who shares the private female-created language they were inspired by, how they updated it to give modern Chinese women empowering names, and the long-term impact this movement is having on the community.







LBB> What was the initial spark for ‘Reclaim Her Name’? Was there a particular story, insight, or moment that compelled the team to tackle the issue of sexist names in China?

Hinoti> It began with a small but powerful insight: so many women in China are living with names that were never truly theirs. Names like ‘Quiet’ or ‘Little’ are still commonly given to girls – well-meaning perhaps, but rooted in age-old gender expectations.

We also discovered how complicated it is for women to change these names. The process is often met with red tape or rejection. That’s when we knew we had to go further than just starting a conversation. We needed to create something practical and emotional – something that could truly help women reclaim a part of themselves.





LBB> Nüshu is a powerful reference. How did you discover it, and how did it influence the visual and linguistic direction of the campaign?

Hinoti> Nüshu was a beautiful discovery that felt almost meant to be. One of our team members had read about it – this women-only script used centuries ago as a private language of expression. The more we explored it, the more it resonated.

Nüshu carries a quiet strength. It’s graceful, resilient, and rich with meaning. We drew from its visual language to create the ‘New Women’s Font’ – each stroke inspired by the elegance and flow of Nüshu. It wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about grounding new names in something historically female, deeply expressive, and uniquely Chinese.





LBB> Can you talk us through the design process of the ‘New Women’s Font’ and how you balanced tradition with modernity?

Hinoti> We wanted to do more than reference Nüshu – we wanted to feel it. Our creatives worked with bamboo tools and handmade ink to understand the emotion in each stroke. Nüshu already shares a distant visual relationship with Chinese characters, so we used that as our bridge.

The font we created keeps the softness and fluidity of Nüshu, but adds a clarity and structure that feels fresh. It flows like a conversation between past and present – a way to honour tradition while giving it new life.





LBB> How did you navigate such a culturally nuanced and potentially sensitive topic like naming traditions? Were there any pushbacks or challenges?

Hinoti> Navigating this was incredibly delicate. The cultural nuances and sensitivities around naming traditions in China are immense, and we approached them with extreme care.

We assembled a diverse team in China – from cultural experts and writers to professors and lawyers – to ensure we understood precisely where the line was. While we knew we couldn't change or critique the system, our mission was to empower women to navigate it.

In a way, the campaign acted as a Trojan horse: disguised as a simple name transformation digital experience, it was in fact designed to inspire women to see that change was possible. And by working with real women who had already changed their names, we further spread the topic and inspired others in a safe and social way.









LBB> What role did local insights play in shaping the creative direction, especially considering how embedded naming practices are in Chinese identity and destiny?





Hinoti> Local insight was everything. In Chinese culture, a name can shape how a woman sees herself – and how society sees her. Through the hashtag #IHateMyName, we saw women speaking out with honesty and even pain. Many felt their names didn’t reflect who they are or who they aspire to be.



That insight grounded our approach: this wasn’t about rejecting tradition, but about updating it. By offering women new names drawn from literature, modern values, and beautiful symbolism, we gave them a way to carry the past forward – on their own terms.





LBB> With over 14,000 names already created, what kind of user feedback have you received so far? Any particularly powerful stories you can share?

Hinoti> The response has been incredibly moving. Many women have found names they feel finally reflect their personalities and values. Some are even saving them for their future daughters.

But what’s truly powerful is the sense of community it’s sparked. Women are sharing stories, encouraging each other, and even using the platform to help friends find new names. It’s become more than a tool – it’s a source of connection, expression, and pride.





LBB> What does success look like for this campaign, beyond the numbers? Are there longer-term ambitions or extensions planned?

Hinoti> Success, to us, is when a woman sees her name and feels truly seen. It’s when a cultural conversation begins to shift – even subtly. Beyond the millions of views and engagements, what matters is emotional impact.

We’re keeping the tool online long-term, and we see two exciting opportunities: First, continuing to grow the community of women using and sharing the names. Second, working with women who’ve gone through the name-change process, so they can become guides and advocates for others.





LBB> This project sits at the intersection of branding, culture, and social change. How did LUX and VML Singapore collaborate to ensure alignment on both brand and purpose?

Hinoti> For LUX, this wasn’t a detour from beauty – it was a deeper expression of it. Beauty, after all, is tied to identity. And what’s more personal than your name?

Together with VML China, we shaped ‘Reclaim Her Name’ with a dual goal:

- Brand Objective: To modernise LUX in the eyes of today’s women – not just as a beauty brand, but as a brand that understands and champions their lived experiences.

- Social Objective: To offer a meaningful, actionable way for women to reshape part of their identity, and to feel proud of it.

It’s where brand purpose meets cultural relevance – and becomes something women can truly use.





LBB> Could this concept be adapted beyond China? Are there other markets or cultures where the idea of renaming could tackle different forms of bias?

Hinoti> Absolutely. Gender bias expresses itself differently in every culture. In China, it shows up in naming. In places like India, it’s about names not being seen – women referred to only as ‘someone’s wife’ or ‘someone’s daughter’.



So while the expressions of bias may differ, the emotional need is often the same: to be seen and valued as an individual. This idea can travel – it just needs to be re-rooted in the insight and history of each market.





LBB> What are you personally most proud of achieving on this project? What insight or lessons will you take away from it?

Hinoti> I’m proud that we created something both simple and profound. A name isn’t loud. It doesn’t shout. But it shapes how a woman introduces herself to the world – and how she sees her own reflection.

This project reminded us that real impact comes from listening closely, creating with care, and giving people something they didn’t know they needed – but instantly recognise when they see it.