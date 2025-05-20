Beauty Brand Lux Revives Ancient Feminist Language to Rewrite ‘Sexist’ Names in China

In Chinese culture, a name is more than just an identity; it’s tied to destiny, so families choose names with immense care, embedding hope, status, and meaning into every character. Yet, millions of women in China are given names that are not only outdated but also shockingly sexist. Names that emphasise fragility, weakness, or even a parental preference for boys, like Zhao Di ('I wish I had a boy'), Ya Nan ('Second to man'), and Sheng Nan ('Bear me a boy') are disturbingly common, serving as a constant reminder of deeply rooted gender bias.



This is why Unilever beauty brand LUX has launched Reclaim Her Name - a campaign and digital tool to help women change outdated and sexist names into new, powerful, modern names. All through a simple shake of their mobile phones.



Developed by creative agency VML Singapore, the campaign helps women in China to take control of their identity by practising ‘self-renaming. It helps women change their traditional, stereotypical names and create new, modern more empowering versions. The Reclaim Her Name digital tool is available on the three 'super app' platforms that dominate daily life in China: WeChat, Weibo, and Rednote.



How It Works:



Women simply enter their current name into the tool and shake their phone. The tool uses AI to generate a new name that retains the essence of the original, preserving characters, sounds, and meanings, while creating a modern, empowering identity.



Not satisfied with the first option? Shake again. The process continues until a name resonates, allowing women to reclaim their identity with a name that truly reflects who they are today.

​



An ode to ancient language, Nu Shu

Reclaim Her Name is based on an ancient source of feminist inspiration: Nu-Shu, the only known language created by women for women. This secret language for women was first created during the Song Dynasty. Unlike traditional Chinese characters, this secret language was exclusively used by women and passed down through generations as a way to express emotions, share stories in a patriarchal society that often sought to silence them.



The Reclaim Her Name tool introduces a new typeface created by VML and LUX called 'New Women’s Font', inspired by Nu Shu’s flowing, coded strokes.

Reclaim Her Name is just launched, but is already resonating with women across China, over 14,000 new names have been created since its launch, making a powerful statement about identity, empowerment, and the enduring strength of women’s voices.



​Judy Zu, global brand director, LUX said, “Each Chinese character is an alchemy of sound and symbol: the same strokes, rearranged, weave blessings or critiques. At LUX, we believe every woman deserves a name that becomes a mirror to her strength and a compass for her journey. Yet, even today, profound bias still lurks behind many women’s names. That’s why we created Reclaim Her Name: not just to rename, but to reignite. Because every woman can - and should - sculpt her identity unapologetically, just as characters transform with every stroke, so can we.”



​Marco Versolato, chief creative officer - WPP@Unilever, VML Singapore said, “Inspired by an ancient, secret language created only for women, we’re rewriting sexist traditions to create meaningful new names that reflect the spirit of modern, dynamic women in China.”



Check out more work from VML Singapore here.