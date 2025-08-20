Everyday Moments Turn to Terror to Help Singaporeans Stay Safe

Terror threats are extremely unpredictable and an ordinary moment can quickly turn into one of horror. For this reason, SGSecure (Singapore’s community response to the threat of terrorism) aims to keep the public prepared by emphasising the need to stay alert, united and strong.



With the Ministry of Home Affairs and VML Singapore, a series of short social films were launched to confront viewers with the stark truth: terror can strike anytime, anywhere. Named ‘What’s Your Role’, the campaign is disguised as everyday reels on social media that spiral into sudden terror, jolting viewers out of complacency and encouraging them to stay alert. The films prompt audiences to consider a powerful question: “Would I have noticed?”



To find out more about how the campaign was carefully designed with a fine balance of shock without sensationalism, LBB’s Sunna Coleman interviews VML Singapore’s group creative director Gerald Chue, who shares the inspiration behind the campaign and how they created authentic-looking social content that drew viewers in and left an impact.





​



LBB> Tell us about the initial concept and brief from the client. What business challenge was being addressed?

Gerald> In 2023, we launched SGSecure’s ‘What’s Your Role’ campaign to encourage Singaporeans to play an active part in keeping their homes and loved ones safe from terrorism. We have continued to evolve the campaign to inspire citizens to identify their roles before a threat occurs.

However, as one of the safest countries in the world, Singapore can foster a sense of complacency. Many people take their safety for granted, which makes it harder to keep security top of mind.

That is why we are always looking for fresh ways to connect with the public. The three social reels we created aim to disrupt daily routines and spark a moment of reflection. They aim to challenge Singaporeans’ usual way of thinking and prompt them to take notice.





LBB> What led the decision to have this campaign play out on social media?

Gerald> In today’s digital climate, many people spend a significant amount of time on social media. This is why we chose to reach them through the largest platforms: Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

While our primary audience is young adults, the campaign message is relevant to everyone in Singapore. These platforms allow us to connect with both the young and the young-at-heart, and give us the opportunity to raise awareness of the threats of terrorism in a way that drives people to take action.





LBB> What inspired the decision to embed terror-incidents into everyday scenarios? How did you come up with the scenarios?

Gerald> The reality is that life often feels normal and peaceful before any terror attack. But when it happens, chaos and destruction can unfold instantly. We wanted to emphasise how quickly such events can turn our lives upside down in “reel” life.

To bring this to life, we selected everyday moments and social trends that resonate with the Singapore audience, from intimate family time to pop culture and even the familiar whining and whinging. We then transformed these scenes into chaos as abruptly and unexpectedly as a terror attack itself.





​



LBB> What were the biggest challenges on this project and how were they overcome?

Gerald> The biggest challenge was making the three reels look like authentic social content. They were designed as “bait and switch” videos, drawing viewers in with realistic scenarios in the first few seconds before surprising them with the unexpected.

We are grateful for the collaboration with director Caleb Huang and his team at SmallShop. Their production expertise and understanding of the social space allowed us to test different techniques and select the one that delivered the most convincing and impactful result.





LBB> How did you balance tone for social media – avoiding overly shocking content while still jolting viewers into attention?

Gerald> Balancing tone for social media was a key challenge. We wanted the reels to be impactful without being too shocking or off-putting.

To achieve this, we used clear and straightforward messaging, avoiding anything overly graphic or sensational that might offend viewers. Our aim was always to raise awareness in a respectful and thoughtful way.





LBB> Was there any audience testing or iterative feedback during development?

Gerald> No, not this time. However, when we develop ideas that may be contentious, we decide whether to proceed based on the reactions and results from our past work, such as our 2024 theatrical music video for ‘Foiled Once More’ featuring a villain played by local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono.

From this experience, we have learned that unconventional, provocative and even controversial tactics are often what prompt Singaporeans to sit up and take notice.

This approach is particularly relevant and necessary for a topic like terrorism in Singapore, where a long-standing reputation for safety can make people believe that such attacks will not happen here.





​



LBB> How are you measuring success and impact and what results have you had so far?

Gerald> Success for our reels is measured using both quantitative and qualitative indicators. Quantitatively, we track reach, views, engagement rates such as likes, shares and comments, and any increase in followers or traffic to SGSecure-related resources.

Qualitatively, we assess the nature of comments and conversations to see if viewers are reflecting on the content and showing greater awareness or concern about terror threats.

So far, the response has been positive, with many expressing surprise and sharing the videos widely.





LBB> What was your biggest lesson on this project?

Gerald> The biggest lesson we learned was the importance of striking the right balance between grabbing attention and respecting the sensitivities that come with the topic of terrorism. It was essential not to sensationalise acts of terror, but to create genuine moments of realisation that encourage viewers to think about safety and security.

This required careful consideration in executing the reels, including how to make the scenarios feel real, how to reveal the shift in a way that is impactful but not traumatising, and how to frame the message so it reinforces the seriousness of the issue. So far, the reels have reached many Singaporeans and sparked meaningful conversations. This combination of strong engagement and interaction suggests the campaign is having the intended impact.