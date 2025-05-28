SickKids Sends Storytelling Balloons Around the World for 150th Birthday

For 150 years, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) has been a beacon of hope, transforming the lives of countless children around the world. To commemorate a century and a half of firsts, fights and forward-thinking, SickKids Foundation has been spectacularly releasing 150 vibrant blue balloon sculptures around Toronto, across Canada, and internationally, collectively weaving a tapestry of inspiring stories and ground breaking achievements in paediatric care.



The festivities kicked off on April 3rd, 150 years to the day after admitting its first patient, three-year-old Maggie, with a larger-than-life birthday party at the Hospital attended by staff, patients, families, donors, volunteers, leadership, and dignitaries. Following a live music performance, moving speeches for SickKids community members and a parade of brave patients, the first balloon sculpture was revealed. Emblazoned with '1875 - Elizabeth McMaster Opens SickKids, Canada’s First Children’s Hospital,' it only made sense that descendants of Elizabeth McMaster were there to share in the celebration and share heartfelt reflections on their ancestor’s legacy.

That inaugural balloon revealed a powerful truth: SickKids, born from the vision of Elizabeth McMaster and a cohort of pioneering women, was established to offer vital hospital care to all sick children in Toronto, regardless of their families' financial means. Now, 150 years later, this very institution has ascended to global prominence in paediatric health and research. While numerous striking blue balloon sculptures grace Toronto and various Canadian provinces/territories, their presence also extends to far-flung locales such as London, England; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Legon, Ghana; Johannesburg, South Africa; and New York City, USA, creating a vibrant testament to SickKids' sweeping international influence on children's well-being. Each balloon serves as a beacon, illuminating extraordinary milestones – from the innovation of milk pasteurisation, to the ground breaking identification of the cystic fibrosis gene variant and more recently, the world's first gene therapy for SPG50 (an ultra-rare disease) – showcasing the revolutionary moments and life-saving triumphs that have redefined paediatric medicine across the globe!

“The genius of this campaign lies in its simplicity. What better way to celebrate a big birthday than with balloons? But these aren’t just any balloons; they are powerful symbols of our 150-year legacy,” said Sandra Chiovitti, director of public relations, SickKids Foundation. “Each blue balloon is a focal point for connection, sparking conversations between staff, patients, and the public, while also providing a vibrant visual for media to share our story. It’s been extraordinary to see how such a simple symbol has amplified our message and helped reach so many diverse audiences.”



This campaign was designed as an 'earned-first' initiative, strategically leveraging 150 unique balloon sculptures to create a powerful storytelling platform across social and traditional media. Spontaneously, people are capturing photos and videos with the installations, sharing their personal SickKids stories and driving organic engagement. Tailored narratives that dive deeper into specific milestones have been used to target media outlets, transforming a single-day birthday into an ongoing celebration. This extended visibility not only raises awareness but also supports critical fundraising efforts for SickKids.

Beyond raising awareness and garnering donations, the SickKids campaign has already ignited remarkable real-world change! A balloon sculpture in Cobourg, Ontario, highlighting the heart warming introduction of a young patient, Grace, to Ryan Reynolds by Olympic hero Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, sparked an extraordinary event. Inspired by this poignant symbol, Reynolds formally proposed renaming the Cobourg Community Centre's Pond Arena in Grace's honour. This proposal was met with resounding approval, and the Cobourg City Council has officially voted to rename the smaller ice surface the 'Grace Bowen Arena' - a tangible and deeply meaningful legacy born from a simple balloon.



“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime brief: to acknowledge an institution’s unparalleled impact in a way that was both celebratory and deeply meaningful,” said Josh Budd, chief creative officer, Citizen Relations. “The 150 balloons are more than just pieces of art. Each represents a unique moment in SickKids’150 year history, with the goal of connecting culture’s hearts and minds to the many, many stories of incredible impact across the globe.”

The festivities will culminate in a large-scale community birthday party event on Saturday, June 7th at Nathan Phillips Square at Toronto’s City Hall. All members of the community are invited to be there as we unveil the final, breath taking balloon – a sky-high centrepiece distinct from the previous sculptures. This won't be your average party; expect a vibrant festival atmosphere filled with live music, mouth-watering food, and carnival-style games.

This campaign was developed and executed by Citizen Relations in close partnership with SickKids Foundation and The Hospital for Sick Children.