ShowHeroes Wins Bronze at dAwards

ShowHeroes, a global leader in sustainable and innovative digital video and CTV solutions, in collaboration with Dentsu Malaysia and Heineken, secured the Bronze award in the 'Best Use of OTT/CTV' category at the prestigious dAwards in Malaysia. It marked a strategic breakthrough in connecting premium brands with consumers through Connected TV (CTV), a channel that is rapidly becoming central to video strategies across APAC and globally.



The project marked Heineken’s debut on Malaysian television via CTV while also demonstrating how CTV can outperform traditional walled gardens like META and YouTube on brand awareness and engagement.



Faced with strict regulations limiting alcohol advertising on conventional video platforms, Heineken and Dentsu turned to ShowHeroes’ CTV and OTT solutions - platforms that are less regulated, less cluttered, and increasingly scalable across Malaysia’s digital landscape. Recognising the growing reach of CTV and second-screen behaviours among consumers, ShowHeroes designed a strategy focused on maximizing both visibility and interaction.



At the heart of the campaign was a creative-first approach. Global Heineken assets were localised and enhanced with heavy branding to ensure continuous visibility, while eye-catching branded frames were used to capture attention from the first second of each ad. ShowHeroes further capitalised on mobile engagement by incorporating QR codes within CTV ads, inviting viewers to interact via their smartphones - either to refresh their music playlist at a campaign microsite in Phase 1 or to RSVP for an exclusive Heineken event in Phase 2. This strategy effectively bridged the gap between awareness and action, using the audience’s natural second-screening behaviour to drive interaction.



With this setup, ShowHeroes activated high-impact, CTV inventory to drive top-of-mind awareness for Heineken, delivering viewability of 93%and a video completion rate of 97%, more than double the performance of YouTube and nearly six times higher than META. In terms of cost-efficiency and engagement, the campaign achieved uplifts of up to25% compared to walled gardens, reinforcing CTV’s role as a powerful alternative in the digital video mix. Engagement also exceeded expectations, with click-through rates surpassing industry benchmarks by 18%.



“This campaign represents a milestone for ShowHeroes in the APAC region, not only for successfully collaborating with a world-class brand like Heineken but also for proving the strength of our CTV solutions, which can outperform the world’s largest digital platforms across key KPIs,” said Tanya Priyank,VP international growth and better media, at ShowHeroes.



ShowHeroes continues to demonstrate its position as a performance leader in the CTV space with this collaboration with Dentsu and Heineken, clearly illustrating how premium, brand-safe CTV solutions can drive superior outcomes for advertisers ready to move beyond traditional digital channels across global markets.

